EGL One: The final six teams and how to watch

Back in September, South African retailer Evetech announced a new tournament organizer, EveSports, as well as a huge new CS:GO tournament for local teams to enter. EveSports is a division of Evetech and T3 that “hopes to create sustainable esports tournaments in a variety of titles for SA gamers”. Their first tournament, EGL One, is now well underway, and there are only six teams left. Here's what you need to know.

EGL One final six teams and how to watch

The EGL One CSGO 2020 tournament is brought to you by EveSports and Intel, featuring a prize pool of R50,000. South African CS:GO teams have been fighting it out for their share of the massive prize pool. With a total of 52 teams competing, there's only six left now.

The action is clearly heating up in the EGL One playoffs bracket. This is a double-elimination affair, with all matches being best-of-three, with the exception of the best-of-five grand final.

The final six teams are:

ATK Arena

Energy Esports

Goliath Gaming

DNMK Esports

Exdee Gaming

Royalty Esports

Last Tuesday evening, we saw a great match between ATK Arena and Energy Esports take place, with ATK Arena coming out on top.

You can catch all the action on the official EveSports YouTube channel. The next matches are scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Thursday at 19:30 SAST, and the tournament finals will take place on 6 December 2020.