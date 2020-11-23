REVIEW | PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller – New Dualsensations

This isn’t an either/or scenario either, as the middleground of the subtle and overt rumbling has plenty to offer as well. Astro’s Playroom, which is included with every PS5 console, is of course the best example of this technology. It highlights not only just how much range it has, but how the DualSense can actually target specific sections of your hands to send it a vibratory blast. Everything from walking on ice to running through tall grass is felt, resulting in a more immersive experience.

But that’s just half of the story. While the DualSense has a punchy little speaker installed as well, it’s the adaptive triggers that also make a big difference to how you feel your way through. Granted some of it may be gimmicky, but the idea of guns in Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War having actual recoil on the trigger is mindblowing stuff. In Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales you can feel your webline grow taut as you swing across New York City. Truly impressive stuff, but when all three of these primary features are combined? Something magical happens.

A lot of this is going to be up to developers to use properly, but the opportunity for creative immersion is there. You can of course play games with a more traditional setup for rumbling immersion, but the sheer level of technology and potential in the DualSense has me excited for what developers can do when they focus on giving their games that little something extra.

Where the controller does falter though, is in the ergonomics department. If you’ve got more slender hands, I think the chunkier and heftier device is definitely going to result in a wrist workout. There’s an edge to the hand grips and triggers as well, which can make for some uncomfortable gaming until your digits have built-up the necessary muscle memory to find the sweet spot to use them in.