ATK Arena wins ESEA Season 35 South Africa

24 November 2020 - 11:31 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

The ESEA Season 35 South African tournament came to a thrilling conclusion on 19 November, as ATK Arena faced off against Energy Esports in the finals. With a tournament prize pool of $3,000, roughly R46,000 at the current Dollar to Rand conversion rate, there was a whole lot to fight for. Here are the final results and standings of ESEA Season 35 South Africa.

ESEA Season 35 South Africa results

On 19 November at 20:30 SAST, the ESEA Season 35 South Africa finals took place, with the winner receiving $1,500 in prize money, which is just over R23,000 at the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate.

To get to the finals, Energy Esports beat down Goliath Gaming 2-0, followed by a 2-1 win against DNMK Esports. On the other side of the bracket, ATK took out Ekasi Esports 2-0, followed by ex-Online Kingdom with another 2-0.

In the finals, ATK Arena beat Energy Esports 16-8 on Inferno, and closed out the finals with a convincing 16-6 win on Dust II. Check out the final standings for the tournament below.

  • 1st place - ATK Arena wins $1,500
  • 2nd place - Energy Esports wins $750
  • 3rd & 4th place - DNMK Esports & ex-Online Kingdom wins $375 each
  • 5th to 8th place - Ekasi Esports, White Rabbit Gaming, Omnius Gaming & Goliath Gaming

Congratulations go out to ATK Arena for winning the tournament. The team is also in final six of EGL One, so don't miss out on that South African CS:GO esports tournament from EveSports which continues next week.

