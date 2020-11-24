Lara Croft is back in Tomb Raider Reloaded, a free-to-play mobile game

Tomb Raider Reloaded is the latest game to feature Lara Croft and it’s certainly a big leap from the trajectory of the recently wrapped up “gritty reboot” trilogy. Plenty of people adored those games, myself included. They were the shot of “reality check” that the franchise needed and with Shadow of the Tomb Raider being a slight disappointment in an otherwise stellar trilogy, I’m sure there are many folks hungry for more Lara Croft. So maybe don’t get those expectations too high because Reloaded certainly seems… different.

Check out this brand-new teaser trailer for Tomb Raider Reloaded, developed by our friends at Emerald City Games & the Square Enix London mobile team – coming to your mobile device in 2021! pic.twitter.com/I7ZLjMtpaq — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) November 23, 2020

We don’t know all that much about this new game just yet. Publisher Square Enix got out on Twitter to announce the game and showed off a brief 40-second trailer. It’s just a cinematic trailer though, so it doesn’t really give all that much information on what this Tomb Raider game will actually be like. What we do know is that it will be a free-to-play mobile game and will reportedly play like an “action arcade” title, which on mobile sounds like code for “infinite runner”.

The only other solid piece of information we have is the game’s art style which… different. Different doesn’t always mean bad but… well, it doesn’t always equate to good either. In this case, “different” just happens to look like a Bratz doll who’s read several Tom Clancy novels.