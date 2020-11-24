GamersLIVE

Lara Croft is back in Tomb Raider Reloaded, a free-to-play mobile game

24 November 2020 - 16:29 By Brad Lang
Tomb Raider Reloaded is an upcoming, action arcade game developed by Emerald City Games and Square Enix London for iOS and Android devices.
Tomb Raider Reloaded is an upcoming, action arcade game developed by Emerald City Games and Square Enix London for iOS and Android devices.
Image: Supplied

Tomb Raider Reloaded is the latest game to feature Lara Croft and it’s certainly a big leap from the trajectory of the recently wrapped up “gritty reboot” trilogy. Plenty of people adored those games, myself included. They were the shot of “reality check” that the franchise needed and with Shadow of the Tomb Raider being a slight disappointment in an otherwise stellar trilogy, I’m sure there are many folks hungry for more Lara Croft. So maybe don’t get those expectations too high because Reloaded certainly seems… different.

We don’t know all that much about this new game just yet. Publisher Square Enix got out on Twitter to announce the game and showed off a brief 40-second trailer. It’s just a cinematic trailer though, so it doesn’t really give all that much information on what this Tomb Raider game will actually be like. What we do know is that it will be a free-to-play mobile game and will reportedly play like an “action arcade” title, which on mobile sounds like code for “infinite runner”.

The only other solid piece of information we have is the game’s art style which… different. Different doesn’t always mean bad but… well, it doesn’t always equate to good either. In this case, “different” just happens to look like a Bratz doll who’s read several Tom Clancy novels.

Tomb Raider Reloaded is being developed by Emerald City Games, who developed GI Joe: War on Cobra. Which totally isn’t related to GI Joe Operation Blackout, which is a game that was played by Darryn and the one person Darryn convinced to check out the game before never opening it ever again.

Perhaps Reloaded marks the start of Square Enix’s Tomb Raider birthday celebrations? Who can say, but we’ll certainly hear more about it in the next few months, I’m sure.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

South African indie game Freja and the False Prophecy nominated as a finalist in the Nordic Game Discovery Contest

The Nordic Game Discovery Contest is an unconventional games show that has “contestants compete live onstage in an entertaining round-based battle ...
News
6 hours ago

REVIEW | Godfall – Hack ‘n splash

On the surface, it’s a face-melting explosion of next-gen graphical features. Towering buildings shimmering in ray-traced lights, the clash of steel ...
News
1 week ago

REVIEW | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Like previous games in the series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has some actual, for reals historical context, with viking expansion into the British ...
News
1 week ago

Steam official rolls out its Playtest feature to all game developers

Steam is adding a new feature, appropriately titled Steam Playest, that allows developers to invite people into their games right from the Steam ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets News
  2. Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan News
  3. Education department confirms leak of matric science paper South Africa
  4. Inside Bushiri's luxury hideout South Africa
  5. Rewrite fears as WhatsApp cheats share matric maths paper News

Latest Videos

Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervene
X