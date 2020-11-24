GamersLIVE

The Esports Awards 2020: All the winners

24 November 2020 - 11:29 By Wessel Minnie
The Esports Awards is dedicated to showcasing top class performance and innovation from, amongst others, the players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene.
Every year, the top esports organizations, players, content creators, journalists, analysis, casters, developers and more get nominated for the Esports Awards. While this year is a bit different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on. If you've been wondering who won which category at the Esports Awards 2020, we've got you covered.

All the winners at Esports Awards 2020

There's a whole lot of categories below but the biggest winner has to be Team Secret. The organization won three awards thanks to their Dota 2 roster. This includes Esports Team of the Year, Esports Coach of the Year, and even Esports Player of the Year thanks Michal "Nisha" Jankowski's stellar performance throughout 2020.

  • Esports Mobile Game of the Year presented by Verizon – Freefire
  • Esports Publisher of the Year In Association with LiveCGI from Esports Supply – Riot Games
  • Esports Game of the Year in association with The Koyo Store – League of Legends
  • Esports Supporting Agency of the Year in association with Grind Gaming – CSA
  • Esports Coverage Website of the Year in association with Sizzle Creative – Esports Observer
  • Esports Play of the Year in association with Respawn – İsmailcan "XANTARES" Dörtkardeş (BIG)
  • Esports Creative/Creative Team of the Year in Association with eBeatz – Paper Crowns
  • Esports Journalist of the Year – Emily Rand
  • Esports Content Team of the Year – League of Legends European Championship
  • Esports Content Creator of the Year In Association with Esports Stadium Arlington – UpUpDownDown
  • Esports Caster of the Year (Play by Play) – Clayton "CaptainFlowers" Raines
  • Esports Caster of the Year (Colour) – Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley
  • Esports Host of the Year – Eefje "Sjokz" Deporteere
  • Esports PC Rookie of the Year In Association with Matrix Keyboards – Ryu "Keria" Min-seok (T1)
  • Esports Console Rookie of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
  • Esports Mobile Player of the Year – Made Bagas "Zuxxy" Pramudita (Bigetron RA)
  • Esports Console Player of the Year in Partnership with SCUF – Anthony "Shotzzy" Cuevas-Castro (Dallas Empire)
  • Esports PC Player of the Year – Michał "Nisha" Jankowski (Team Secret)
  • Esports Team of the Year – Team Secret (Dota 2)
  • Esports Personality of the Year presented by Lexus – Carlos "ocelote" Rodríguez Santiago
  • Streamer of the Year Presented by Lexus – Ibai
  • Esports Organisation of the Year – G2 Esports
  • Esports Cosplay of the Year – Glory Lamothe
  • Esports Creative Piece of the Year in association with eBeatz – LOL season opening

Six people also won Lifetime Achievement in Esports this year, namely:

  • Johnathan "Fatality" Wendel
  • Daigo Umehara
  • Richard Lewis
  • Craig "Torbull" Levine
  • Michael Sepso
  • Lim "Boxer" Yo-Hwan

Congratulations go out to all the winners of the Esports Awards 2020. While it has been a tough year, it is great to see esports and the people who make our daily lives just a bit more exciting with their dedication to esports get honoured even amidst difficult times.

