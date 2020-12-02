Mettlestate Festive Countdown event with weekly tournaments

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced the Festive Countdown event, where local gamers can enjoy two new weekly esports tournaments leading up to the holiday season. With the announcement, Mettlestate also revealed the first batch of tournaments.

Mettlestate Festive Countdown

You can head on over to the dedicated Festive Countdown page on the Mettlestate website, click on the images dated 23 November to reveal this weekend's esports tournaments. Then, you can check back on 30 November, 7 December and 14 December 2020 to reveal more esports tournaments for South Africans to enter.

This is a great initiative by Mettlestate and puts some mysterious as well as fun into finding out which esports tournaments from the organizers you will be able to compete in the coming weekend. This weekend, gamers will be able to compete in both a Rogue Company and Warzone tournament.

Rogue Company tournament

Head on over to Rogue Company tournament page to register. It takes place this Saturday, 28 November starting at 15:00 SAST. Registration is free, and there's a prize pool of R1,500 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R750

2nd place - R500

3rd place - R250

This is a 4v4 tournament for PC gamers, as Rogue Company is only available on PC at the time of writing. The tournament will feature a double-elimination bracket.

Warzone tournament

You can register for the Warzone tournament as part of the Festive Countdown event from Mettlestate by heading to the tournament's dedicated Mettlestate page. The tournament is scheduled to start at 15:00 SAST this coming Sunday, 29 November 2020.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R750

2nd place - R500

3rd place - R250

This is a Quads tournament open to PC, PlayStation and Xbox gamers. The format is listed as 'TBC'.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.