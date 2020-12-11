Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series Grand Finals will take place at Soweto Theatre

In November, qualifiers for the Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series took place via tournaments in gaming zones across Gauteng, namely Lawley, Kwa-Thema, Pretoria and Soweto. Now that the four finalists have been decided, Ekasi Esports has announced that the FIFA21 Series Grand Finals will take place at the Soweto Theatre. Here's what you need to know.

Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series Grand Finals

The Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series Grand Finals is set to take place at the Soweto Theatre on 13 December. The tournament final will kick off at 14:00 SAST and is expected to run until 16:00 SAST on the day.

You can catch all the action via the Ekasi Esports YouTube channel, so don’t miss out!

Last time we reported on the tournament, the winner would get a brand new PlayStation Console and copy of FIFA 21. This is still the case, but it looks like there are even more prizes thrown into the mix. Now, the winner will receive the following:

PlayStation 4 Console

Copy of FIFA 21

27" AOC 27E1H LED Monitor

Evetech IKon-Shift-300 Gaming Chair

Gabriel Ramokotji from Ekasi Esports states:

"We are excited to have the Soweto Theatre hosting the Grand Finals, as this will provide the esports experience to the young gamers, and we hope that what we’re doing will inspire the next generation gamers, by paving the way for them to develop into esports professionals, which is more unknown to them."

Ekasi Esports partnered with Adwa Gaming, AOC, TUT Sport, Evetech, and PM Gaming to host the Ekasi Esports FIFA21 Series.