GamersLIVE

Esports

FIFA 21 and Apex Legends cups via Mettlestate taking place this weekend

11 December 2020 - 10:43 By Wessel Minnie
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
Apex Legends is a free-to-play first-person shooter battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.
Image: Supplied

In late November, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate announced the Festive Countdown event with weekly tournaments for local gamers to enjoy. So far, two weekends have been filled with some great, diverse cups. This weekend, we can look forward to FIFA 21 and Apex Legends cups. Here's what you need to know.

FIFA 21 cup

Registrations for the FIFA 21 cup is open on the tournament's Mettlestate page, and you have until Saturday, 12 December at 19:00 to register. The FIFA 21 cup is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, 13 December at 14:00 SAST. Registration is free but there's a prize pool of R1,000 to play for.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place – R750
  • 2nd place – R500
  • 3rd place – R250

This is a 1v1 cup with a double-elimination format. It is open to PlayStation gamers, so don't miss out.

Apex Legends cup details

The Apex Legends cup is a Trios tournament and you can head on over to the dedicated Mettlestate page to enter. Registrations are open until Friday, 11 December at 19:00. The Apex Legends cup is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 12 December 2020 at 15:00. Registration is free, and there's a prize pool of R1,500 to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R750
  • 2nd place - R500
  • 3rd place - R250

This is a Trios crossplay tournament, which means you can grab two friends and enter, fighting on either PC, PlayStation or Xbox.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Red Bull Hit the Streets results: Two South Africans claim amazing prizes

South African Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players have been competing across the country in November for a spot in the Red Bull Hit the Streets ...
News
4 hours ago

Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

The dystopian future has already arrived, even if nobody realised it, and now we’re blank-faced consumer drones to the megacorps and vaccine ...
News
3 hours ago

Mettlestate Festive Countdown event with weekly tournaments

South African tournament organizer Mettlestate has announced the Festive Countdown event, where local gamers can enjoy two new weekly esports ...
News
1 week ago

Someone paid $156,000 for a mint condition copy of Super Mario Bros. 3

I mean that’s just stupid. You can get it on the Nintendo Switch for the price of a cup of coffee. What a rube. Anyway, someone with cash to burn ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand South Africa
  5. 'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X