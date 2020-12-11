FIFA 21 and Apex Legends cups via Mettlestate taking place this weekend

In late November, South African tournament organizer Mettlestate announced the Festive Countdown event with weekly tournaments for local gamers to enjoy. So far, two weekends have been filled with some great, diverse cups. This weekend, we can look forward to FIFA 21 and Apex Legends cups. Here's what you need to know.

FIFA 21 cup

Registrations for the FIFA 21 cup is open on the tournament's Mettlestate page, and you have until Saturday, 12 December at 19:00 to register. The FIFA 21 cup is scheduled to kick off on Sunday, 13 December at 14:00 SAST. Registration is free but there's a prize pool of R1,000 to play for.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place – R750

2nd place – R500

3rd place – R250

This is a 1v1 cup with a double-elimination format. It is open to PlayStation gamers, so don't miss out.

Apex Legends cup details

The Apex Legends cup is a Trios tournament and you can head on over to the dedicated Mettlestate page to enter. Registrations are open until Friday, 11 December at 19:00. The Apex Legends cup is scheduled to begin on Saturday, 12 December 2020 at 15:00. Registration is free, and there's a prize pool of R1,500 to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R750

2nd place - R500

3rd place - R250

This is a Trios crossplay tournament, which means you can grab two friends and enter, fighting on either PC, PlayStation or Xbox.

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.