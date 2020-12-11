Immortals Fenyx Rising’s launch trailer introduces a world that needs a hero

And some family drama, because remember, Greek mythology is mostly about family drama. Also, Ares is a chicken but maybe that’s more metaphorical.

Ubisoft’s Zelda-’em-up launches this week, and casts you as the demigod Fenyx who, subsequent to a squabble about who banished who (family drama, yo), must rescue your Olympian siblings from mega-snake bad guy Typhon. This includes solving puzzles, beating up cylopses, and customising your hair.

It’s out on PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation on 3 December.