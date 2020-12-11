Local indie game Infinite Stars is a sci-fi visual novel that invites you to create your own content

Inspired by Dune, Star Trek, and The Expanse, the game promises to “give humanity hope in the current time of fear and uncertainty” with a post-COVID future up in the stars.

Designed by a solo developer who uses the same name in emails which is super intriguing, Infinite Stars (the game) is a dream project realised by the boring necessity of being stuck at home in a global pandemic. Infinite Stars (the person) tells me that they’ve wanted to make a game since forever, but hadn’t managed to make it an actual thing until now.

“Lockdown happened and I had a bunch of extra time on my hands, so I revisited my dream of game development and created a science fiction visual novel.”

An early access demo version of the game’s first episode is available to download on itch.io, but Infinite Stars (the person or the game, I guess) has much more in the works, including player-created content.

“We also want you, the player to mod and create your own stories in the Infinite Stars universe,” the game’s blurb explains. “If you write a short story, we want you to be able to incorporate it into the Infinite Stars universe and to share it with other people to experience.”

Infinite Stars (the game, probably not the person) is built with Creative Commons assets, which you can download and use for free or an optional donation, and you can also subscribe to the game’s Patreon for access to extra assets.