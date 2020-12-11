Red Bull Hit the Streets results: Two South Africans claim amazing prizes

South African Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players have been competing across the country in November for a spot in the Red Bull Hit the Streets finals. This past Thursday, the finals took place in Cape Town, and two winners were crowned.

Red Bull Hit the Streets winners

Jabhi "JabhiM" Mabuza won last year's Street Fighter V tournament, and this year was no different. JabhiM dominated the competition, only dropping one round in his quest for victory. With the win, JabhiM is the first back-to-back Red Bull Hit the Streets South African tournament winner.

National Tekken 7 2020 champion Iggy Igshaan won the Tekken 7 tournament. It is interesting to note both these players are from Alexandra in Cape Town. For their win, both players get an earned themselves an all-expenses-paid experience at Red Bull Kumite abroad in 2021.

JabhiM said via a Press Release:

"Now that it's over I am really confident before the tournament started I was nervous but something kicked in and then I started flowing because ultimately this is my passion. Having experienced Red Bull Kumite last year and seeing the competition, I am super amped to get my rematch against the best in the world."

Iggy Igshaan states via a Press Release:

"I am really excited about going to Red Bull Kumite, it’ll be my first trip abroad and I am looking forward to taking the local Tekken scene worldwide."

Congratulations to both JabhiM and Iggy Igshaan for winning their respective Red Bull Hit the Streets tournaments. It will be extremely exciting to watch these two South African players compete. They will fight it out against international competition at Red Bull Kumite in 2021.



JabhiM in action.

Photos via Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool