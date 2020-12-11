The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

HADES WAS ROBBED! Sorry I just had to get that out of my system. Critical Hit’s favourite game of the year may have only won two top nods at the Game Awards last night, but it was admittedly up against the stiffest of competition. In a year that saw no shortage of excellence, Naughty Dog’s tale of post-apocalyptic violence came out on top.

The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, and more. The rest of the night also saw a few other upsets, with contenders such as DOOM Eternal, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Spiritfarer losing out in categories that they were pegged to win