GamersLIVE

The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

11 December 2020 - 11:32 By Darryn Bonthuys
The Game Awards 2020 was an award show that honored the best video games of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held with a live audience as with previous shows and was instead hosted virtually by Geoff Keighley on December 10, 2020.
The Game Awards 2020 was an award show that honored the best video games of 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held with a live audience as with previous shows and was instead hosted virtually by Geoff Keighley on December 10, 2020.
Image: Supplied

HADES WAS ROBBED! Sorry I just had to get that out of my system. Critical Hit’s favourite game of the year may have only won two top nods at the Game Awards last night, but it was admittedly up against the stiffest of competition. In a year that saw no shortage of excellence, Naughty Dog’s tale of post-apocalyptic violence came out on top.

The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, Narrative, and more. The rest of the night also saw a few other upsets, with contenders such as DOOM Eternal, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Spiritfarer losing out in categories that they were pegged to win

#thegameawards #gameawards #gameoftheyear

Here’s the full list of winners from last night:

 

Game of the Year

  • The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (WINNER)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo
  • Doom Eternal – id Software
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
  • Hades – Supergiant Games

Game Direction

  • The Last of Us Part II – Naughty Dog (WINNER)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake – Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima – Sucker Punch
  • Hades – Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life Alyx – Valve

Most Anticipated Game

  • Elden Ring – From Software/Bandai Namco (WINNER)
  • Halo Infinite – 343/Xbox Game Studios
  • Horizon Forbidden West – Guerrilla Games/SIE
  • God of War Sequel – SIE Santa Monica/SIE
  • Resident Evil Village – Capcom
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Sequel – Nintendo

Narrative

  • The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
  • 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades

Art Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima (WINNER)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Score and Music

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Hades
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • The Last of Us Part II

Audio Design

  • The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Resident Evil 3

Performance

  • Laura Bailey – Abby, The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
  • Ashley Johnson – Ellie, The Last of Us Part II
  • Daisuke Tsuji – Jin, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Logan Cunningham – Hades, Hades
  • Nadji Jeterm – Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Games for Impact

  • Tell Me Why (WINNER)
  • If Found…
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer
  • Through Darkest of Times

Ongoing Game

  • No Man’s Sky (WINNER)
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fortnite

Indie Game

  • Hades (WINNER)
  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Spelunky 2
  • Spiritfarer

Debut Indie Game

  • Phasmophobia (WINNER)
  • Carrion
  • Mortal Shell
  • Raji: An Acient Epic
  • Roki

Mobile Game

  • Among Us (WINNER)
  • Call of Duty Mobile
  • Genshin Impact
  • Legends of Runeterra
  • Pokémon Cafe Mix

Community Support

  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (WINNER)
  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Valorant

VR/AR Game

  • Half-Life: Alyx (WINNER)
  • Dreams
  • Marvel’s Iron Man VR
  • Star Wars: Squadrons
  • The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation in Accessibility

  • The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Grounded
  • Hyperdot
  • Watch Dogs Legion

Action Game

  • Hades (WINNER)
  • Doom Eternal
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Nioh 2
  • Streets of Rage 4

Action/Adventure Game

  • The Last of Us Part II (WINNER)
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

RPG

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (WINNER)
  • Genshin Impact
  • Persona 5 Royal
  • Wasteland 3
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Fighting Game

  • Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (WINNER)
  • Granblue Fantasy: Versus
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
  • Under Night In-Birth
  • Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]

Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons (WINNER)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Paper Mario: The Origami King

Sim/Strategy Game

  • Microsoft Flight Simulator (WINNER)
  • Crusader Kings 3
  • Desperados 3
  • Gears Tactics
  • XCOM: Chimera Squad#

Sports/Racing Game

  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (WINNER)
  • Dirt 5
  • F1 2020
  • FIFA 21
  • NBA 2K21

Multiplayer Game

  • Among Us (WINNER)
  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

  • Valkyrae (WINNER)
  • Alanah Pearce
  • Jay Ann Lopez
  • Nickmercs
  • TimTheTatman

Esports Athlete

  • Heo “Showmaker” Su (WINNER)
  • Ian “Crimsix” Porter
  • Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu
  • Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro
  • Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut

Esports Coach

  • Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (WINNER)
  • Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park
  • Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann
  • Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min
  • Raymond “Rambo” Lussier

Esports Event

  • League of Legends World Championship 2020 (WINNER)
  • Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals
  • Call of Duty League Championship 2020
  • IEM Katowice 2020
  • Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020

Esports Game

  • League of Legends (WINNER)
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  • Fortnite
  • Valorant

Esports Host

  • Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere (WINNER)
  • Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
  • Alex “Machine” Richardson
  • James “Dash” Patterson
  • Jorien “Sheever” Van der Heijden

Esports Team

  • G2 Esports (WINNER)
  • Damwon Gaming
  • Dallas Empire
  • San Francisco Shock
  • Team Secret

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

The dystopian future has already arrived, even if nobody realised it, and now we’re blank-faced consumer drones to the megacorps and vaccine ...
News
3 hours ago

Immortals Fenyx Rising’s launch trailer introduces a world that needs a hero

Ubisoft’s Zelda-’em-up launches this week, and casts you as the demigod Fenyx who, subsequent to a squabble about who banished who (family drama, ...
News
4 hours ago

Ghost of Tsushima used a lethality contract to create gaming’s best sword combat

When awards are handed out this year for various games, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima definitely deserves to be in the consideration for many a ...
News
1 week ago

The Brotherhood announces Stasis: Bone Totem, my bru

Much like the original Stasis and 2020’s Beautiful Desolation, Stasis: Bone Totem features retro-hot isometric visuals and puzzle-solving gameplay, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Arrest warrants being prepared for Bushiris, Malawi government confirms South Africa
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. Cop and husband get R15,000 bail each in Bushiri-linked corruption case South Africa
  4. WATCH | Bullets fly in dramatic car chase with 'AK-47 gang' on East Rand South Africa
  5. 'I survived Bushiri to be scammed by Lotto' — Mzansi reacts to SIU raids on ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Crouching tiger, iron...crotch? Ancient wince-inducing kung fu faces ...
From inconsistencies to R3.4bn in recouped disbursements: A-G Covid relief ...
X