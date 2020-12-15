Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review
This isn’t a review. Obviously. I mean, it’s up in the title and not super ambiguous – this is my “Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review”. I’ve clocked just over 45 hours of this game, I don’t think I’m even close to finishing it, and my holiday starts tomorrow so NAG’s actual, for reals review is gonna take some extra time. Kind of like the actual, for reals version of the game on last-gen hardware (lololol, I’m sorry).
Okay, let’s not pretend Cyberpunk 2077 has had an amazing launch. Or maybe it has, but for entirely the wrong reasons. It’s hard to choose a favourite glitch, but this one is in my top ten. It’s so, like, metaphorical.
This is currently my favorite Cyberpunk bug. Driving around and seeing my characters bare ass t-posing through the car.
Like me, V, a merc who’s just trying to make some cash but (inevitably, I guess?) gets mixed up in a bad deal. I won’t drop spoilers, but the narrative and character writing in Cyberpunk 2077 is next-level, and I was emotionally invested in the plot and my NPC chooms from the very start. Night City is a violent and chaotic meat grinder, perhaps, but there’s some humanity left behind the vending machines and holographic sex shop ads. I even cried when… you’ll find out. And you’ll cry too, even if it’s on the inside.
This is probably one of the most hyped games of the decade, making its wobbly launch that much more disappointing. I feel like positive impressions of the game are being wiped out by the complaints, and I suppose that’s how it is for now, but it also sucks because Cyberpunk 2077 is an extraordinary experience. It’s complex, it’s provocative, it’s gorgeous, it’s compelling, and it’s fun.