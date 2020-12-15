GamersLIVE

Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review

15 December 2020 - 15:15 By Tarryn van der Byl
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification.
Image: Supplied

This isn’t a review. Obviously. I mean, it’s up in the title and not super ambiguous – this is my “Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review”. I’ve clocked just over 45 hours of this game, I don’t think I’m even close to finishing it, and my holiday starts tomorrow so NAG’s actual, for reals review is gonna take some extra time. Kind of like the actual, for reals version of the game on last-gen hardware (lololol, I’m sorry).

Okay, let’s not pretend Cyberpunk 2077 has had an amazing launch. Or maybe it has, but for entirely the wrong reasons. It’s hard to choose a favourite glitch, but this one is in my top ten. It’s so, like, metaphorical.

This is currently my favorite Cyberpunk bug. Driving around and seeing my characters bare ass t-posing through the car.

This is currently my favorite Cyberpunk bug. Driving around and seeing my characters bare ass t-posing through the car.
This is currently my favorite Cyberpunk bug. Driving around and seeing my characters bare ass t-posing through the car.
Image: CyberManLives @Ggdograa
ASSUME THE POSITION OF POWER
ASSUME THE POSITION OF POWER
Image: Bio Dome With Pauly Shore @BioDomeWithPS
This is probably one of the most hyped games of the decade, making its wobbly launch that much more disappointing.
This is probably one of the most hyped games of the decade, making its wobbly launch that much more disappointing.
Image: Supplied

Like me, V, a merc who’s just trying to make some cash but (inevitably, I guess?) gets mixed up in a bad deal. I won’t drop spoilers, but the narrative and character writing in Cyberpunk 2077 is next-level, and I was emotionally invested in the plot and my NPC chooms from the very start. Night City is a violent and chaotic meat grinder, perhaps, but there’s some humanity left behind the vending machines and holographic sex shop ads. I even cried when… you’ll find out. And you’ll cry too, even if it’s on the inside.

This is probably one of the most hyped games of the decade, making its wobbly launch that much more disappointing. I feel like positive impressions of the game are being wiped out by the complaints, and I suppose that’s how it is for now, but it also sucks because Cyberpunk 2077 is an extraordinary experience. It’s complex, it’s provocative, it’s gorgeous, it’s compelling, and it’s fun.

This article was brought to you by NAG

Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

The dystopian future has already arrived, even if nobody realised it, and now we’re blank-faced consumer drones to the megacorps and vaccine ...
News
4 days ago

Immortals Fenyx Rising’s launch trailer introduces a world that needs a hero

Ubisoft’s Zelda-’em-up launches this week, and casts you as the demigod Fenyx who, subsequent to a squabble about who banished who (family drama, ...
News
4 days ago

The Esports Awards 2020: All the winners

Every year, the top esports organizations, players, content creators, journalists, analysis, casters, developers and more get nominated for the ...
News
3 weeks ago

REVIEW | PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller – New Dualsensations

You look at the PlayStation 5, and that console screams next-gen. It has a shape that is alien in design, it’s ability to load first-party games are ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News
  3. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  4. Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’ News
  5. Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X