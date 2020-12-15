This isn’t a review. Obviously. I mean, it’s up in the title and not super ambiguous – this is my “Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review”. I’ve clocked just over 45 hours of this game, I don’t think I’m even close to finishing it, and my holiday starts tomorrow so NAG’s actual, for reals review is gonna take some extra time. Kind of like the actual, for reals version of the game on last-gen hardware (lololol, I’m sorry).

Okay, let’s not pretend Cyberpunk 2077 has had an amazing launch. Or maybe it has, but for entirely the wrong reasons. It’s hard to choose a favourite glitch, but this one is in my top ten. It’s so, like, metaphorical.