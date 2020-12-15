South African FIFA player now a Paris Saint-Germain Academy coach

South African FIFA player Shiaan Rugbeer has announced that he has become an official coach of the Paris Saint-Germain Academy.

The Goliath Gaming player and coach has had his fair share of success in FIFA over the years, including representing South Africa at the 2019 eNation Cup. This followed his 2018 success at the VS Gaming Festival, where he won R400,000 cash for his first place finish.

Shiaan's services are offered via a new project called Gamer Coach, which offers coaching across a variety of titles by a variety of coaches.

A coaching session with Shiaan will cost you 25 Euro per hour, with booking options available via his profile page. The coaching sessions will include identifying your problem areas and how to fix them, as well as goals to achieve to help track your progress. He promises that "you will start seeing progress almost instantly if you stick with me."

Given my skills, I think I will need a lot more than an hour of coaching to keep from embarrassing myself in FIFA 21...