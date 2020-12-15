GamersLIVE

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood’s latest gameplay trailer unleashes the beast

15 December 2020 - 15:27 By Darryn Bonthuys
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Cyanide and published by Nacon.
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is an upcoming action role-playing video game developed by Cyanide and published by Nacon.
Image: Supplied

Earth! It’s in danger, and while a quintet of teenagers armed with elemental-bending rings that could summon a nigh-unstoppable avatar of the planet whose only weakness was Hitler’s unfiltered hate, there are better ways to save the environment. Better…and METAL. Why slap a corporation on the wrist when you can send a werewolf after it instead? I’m lycan this plan already.

That’s the idea in Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood, which has just revealed its first extended gameplay trailer. Developed by Cyanide Studios, the trailer narrated by game director Julien Desourteaux shows off the core meat and potatoes of Werewolf’s gameplay. You can skulk around in your human form, laying traps and taking out enemies or you can get sneakier as a full-blooded wolf that can work its way into conveniently-shaped air ducts for maximum surveillance opportunities.

Embrace the power of the Werewolf in Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood. Learn more about the forms, abilities, and skills of Cahal, an exiled werewolf who has returned to take part in a bloody campaign against the evil oil and gas corporation Endron, as our developers walk you through the World of Darkness in this commented gameplay video.

Activities in either of those forms will build up your rage meter, which you can then make good use of in your most devastating transformation: The Crinos. A true Werewolf form that you can use to rip and tear through foes, unleashing all of that lycanthrope rage through various abilities will turn you into an apex predator.

 
 

You still have to be careful though, as enemies firing at you with silver bullets can permanently remove portions of your health bar during an encounter. Pentex, the multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm in its quest to drain the planet of all life, also has plenty of cannon fodder to throw your way so you’ll have to make good use of all three forms to survive the journey to save the day.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood currently has a February 4, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC and will be part of the Classic World of Darkness universe alongside Vampire: The Masquerade. Tom Cruise would be proud of this dark universe.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

The dystopian future has already arrived, even if nobody realised it, and now we’re blank-faced consumer drones to the megacorps and vaccine ...
News
4 days ago

The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, ...
News
4 days ago

Immortals Fenyx Rising’s launch trailer introduces a world that needs a hero

Ubisoft’s Zelda-’em-up launches this week, and casts you as the demigod Fenyx who, subsequent to a squabble about who banished who (family drama, ...
News
4 days ago

Ghost of Tsushima used a lethality contract to create gaming’s best sword combat

When awards are handed out this year for various games, Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima definitely deserves to be in the consideration for many a ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Eskom exec 'quietly enjoyed' free electricity at his home for 14 years News
  2. ‘Charming couple’ turn out to be the tenants from hell News
  3. Durban venue under fire after video of dancing crowd goes viral South Africa
  4. Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’ News
  5. Ace Magashule 'played open cards' with ANC integrity body News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X