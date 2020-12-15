Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood’s latest gameplay trailer unleashes the beast

Activities in either of those forms will build up your rage meter, which you can then make good use of in your most devastating transformation: The Crinos. A true Werewolf form that you can use to rip and tear through foes, unleashing all of that lycanthrope rage through various abilities will turn you into an apex predator.

You still have to be careful though, as enemies firing at you with silver bullets can permanently remove portions of your health bar during an encounter. Pentex, the multinational corporation that serves the Wyrm in its quest to drain the planet of all life, also has plenty of cannon fodder to throw your way so you’ll have to make good use of all three forms to survive the journey to save the day.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood currently has a February 4, 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC and will be part of the Classic World of Darkness universe alongside Vampire: The Masquerade. Tom Cruise would be proud of this dark universe.