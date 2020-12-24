GamersLIVE

Esports

NODWIN Gaming Africa discontinues support for CS:GO and Tekken 7

24 December 2020 - 08:24 By Wessel Minnie
South Asia’s leading esports company NODWIN Gaming announced the Summer Season of the Inkosi Super Cup with a $2300 prize pool for CS:GO, FIFA20, PUBG Mobile and Tekken 7.
South Asia’s leading esports company NODWIN Gaming announced the Summer Season of the Inkosi Super Cup with a $2300 prize pool for CS:GO, FIFA20, PUBG Mobile and Tekken 7.
Image: Supplied

In February this year, India’s biggest esports company, NODWIN Gaming, expanded to South Africa. Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, everything was moved online, and NODWIN Gaming Africa even expanded its Umzansi Esports League to all countries in Sub-Saharan Africa. Unfortunately, there is now some bad news for local CS:GO and Tekken 7 fans.

CS:GO and Tekken 7 discontinued

In an announcement from the team on social media, the tournament organizer has revealed they will be discontinuing CS:GO and Tekken 7 for both the Umzansi Esports League and Inkosi cups. This will happen with the conclusion of the two originally announced seasons for Umzansi and Inkosi.

NODWIN Gaming Africa explains:

"NODWIN Gaming has decided to discontinue support for CS:GO and Tekken 7 in Africa for the time being. This decision includes removing both titles from the two properties, effective from the end of this current (i.e. summer) season.
After careful evaluation, we have determined that the lack of community interest, player registrations, and viewer base for these titles across the continent no longer justifies their inclusion in our two flagship African IPs."

However, NODWIN Gaming Africa did say they may again support CS:GO and Tekken 7 in the future. The company is looking into introducing "non-seasonal, short-form events" with the goal of incentivising further growth in the sub-Saharan Africa market.

The tournament organizer finished off the announcement by thanking all the teams and organizations who have given them their best effort over the last two seasons and wishes them all well in the future.

NODWIN Gaming Africa stats: "It has been great working with you all and we look forward to watching you go from strength to strength in your competitive journeys. Thank you for your continued understanding and support."

Hopefully, we will see more announcements from the company soon, as those short-form, non-seasonal events do sound interesting. It is, however, still a blow for some CS:GO teams and Tekken 7 players.

This article is brought to you by Esports Central

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, ...
News
1 week ago

FIFA 21 and Apex Legends cups via Mettlestate taking place this weekend

This weekend, we can look forward to FIFA 21 and Apex Legends cups. Here's what you need to know.
News
1 week ago

Red Bull Hit the Streets results: Two South Africans claim amazing prizes

South African Street Fighter V and Tekken 7 players have been competing across the country in November for a spot in the Red Bull Hit the Streets ...
News
1 week ago

An interview with local Fortnite player 'woke'

Meet Imaad “woke” Lorgart, a 15-year-old competitive Fortnite player.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa
  2. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  3. Family paid R100,000 to 'quash docket' but were conned by bogus Hawks South Africa
  4. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  5. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X