Elite Pro Series Power Rankings released for South African Fortnite players

08 January 2021 - 11:30 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
Image: Supplied

South African tournament organizer Elite Pro Series, who focuses on Fortnite's Battle Royale, has released the first Power Rankings for those who have participated in their tournaments throughout 2020.

Elite Pro Series Power Rankings

The tournament organizer revealed their Power Rankings for 2020. These Power Rankings are based off a custom point system. Points are allocated to a player based on how they perform. Organizations also get their own Power Rankings via Elite Pro Series.

This is a nice way for Fortnite players to see how they measure up against the competition, and you will be able to check the rankings with ease. All you need to do is head to the Discord channel where the Power Rankings bot will tell you the top 20 players, as well as the top 10 organizations.

Elite Pro Series explains:

"An innovative PR rank for all EPS tournaments with a custom point allocated to a player based on how they perform! Join now and see if you in the top 20. Or if your org/clan is on the leaderboard."

In teams of organizations who had players compete in Elite Pro Series Fortnite tournaments, the top three for 2021 are:

  • Bravado Gaming
  • The Punishers Organization
  • Anarchy Gaming

Bravado Gaming's Neymar leads the way for individual players, followed by PopCool and Travis all breaking the 1,000 points milestone in 2020.

It will be interesting to see the Power Rankings as we head into 2021 Fortnite tournaments. While most readers might not make their way into the top 20, it is something to strive for, and a nice addition by Elite Pro Series.

