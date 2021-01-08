GamersLIVE

Lost Tomb Raider remake has resurfaced in playable form

08 January 2021 - 11:23 By Darryn Bonthuys
Lara Croft is a fictional character and the main protagonist of the video game franchise Tomb Raider. She is presented as a highly intelligent and athletic English archaeologist who ventures into ancient tombs and hazardous ruins around the world.
Lara Croft is a fictional character and the main protagonist of the video game franchise Tomb Raider. She is presented as a highly intelligent and athletic English archaeologist who ventures into ancient tombs and hazardous ruins around the world.
Image: Supplied

It’ll likely be a long wait for Lara Croft to return to her roots of pillaging cultural ruins, but after a trilogy that was at least 66% brilliant, the idea of giving the franchise a chance to rest doesn’t sound like a bad one. Now’s actually a great time to revisit the older games, to see just how far the series has come over the years and if you were in the mood for a properly nostalgic dose of teal swimsuits and 9mm guns akimbo, then here’s a blast from the past.

In 2006, Core Design had almost finished a tenth anniversary remake of the original Tomb Raider for Sony’s underrated PSP handheld console, but this game was eventually cancelled and ditched so that Crystal Dynamics could roll out 2007’s Tomb Raider Anniversary instead. Core’s work wasn’t wasted though, and it’s game assets were used to create an Indiana Jones game…which was also never released.

Core would close shop in 2010, and this particular Tomb Raider game would become the stuff of legend. Historically that is, not 2006’s Tomb Raider: Legend. But plot twist! It looks like the old Tomb Raider game has survived the ages, as it has popped up on the Internet Archive. Instructions on the Tomb of Ash website have detailed how you can can play an alpha version of Tomb Raider: 10th Anniversary, which involves a little bit of downloading, installing a patch, and having a PC-compatible controller ready.

Here’s the catch: While you are able to pull off nimble Tomb Raider acrobatics, go for a swim, and explore the levels of Croft Manor, Peru, and Greece, there’s no combat to be experienced. Still, it’s a fascinating trip back in time to see what Core had planned, before Crystal Dynamics rocked up to the scene and took over Tomb Raider for the 2010s.

Gameplay video from Core Design's CANCELLED Tomb Raider 10th Anniversary Edition.

 
 

As for how long this build will be available? The fans hosting said that they’ve reached out to license holders for permission to publish it lest they awaken the unspeakable evil of lawyers wielding copyright infringement notices, but have yet to hear back. Now that the game is on the Internet and news on it is disseminating around Tomb Raider circles, it’ll never disappear completely even if Square Enix attempts to blow up the web.

And on that bombshell, a quick reminder that Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the January freebie on PlayStation Plus right now.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Cyberpunk 2077’s current consumer catastrophe, explained

If you want to see just how bad Cyberpunk 2077 currently is on last-gen, take a look at Digital Foundry’s wrap-up, which calls the game an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood’s latest gameplay trailer unleashes the beast

Earth! It’s in danger, and while a quintet of teenagers armed with elemental-bending rings that could summon a nigh-unstoppable avatar of the planet ...
News
3 weeks ago

South African FIFA player now a Paris Saint-Germain Academy coach

The Goliath Gaming player and coach has had his fair share of success in FIFA over the years, including representing South Africa at the 2019 eNation ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review

This isn’t a review. Obviously. I mean, it’s up in the title and not super ambiguous – this is my “Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review”. I’ve clocked just ...
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cele asks why 'known drug dealer' Teddy Mafia was never successfully prosecuted South Africa
  2. Pedestrian with R165k stuffed in cooler bag arrested near Beitbridge border South Africa
  3. Four things you need to know about slain alleged drug kingpin Teddy Mafia South Africa
  4. POLL | What are you expecting from the national coronavirus command council ... South Africa
  5. Teddy Mafia to be buried in R300,000 funeral with 'diamond-studded' casket and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X