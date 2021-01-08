Top 10 highest CS:GO earners as of January

If you've been wondering just how much pro CS:GO players can make after seeing what Cloud9 paid for es3tag, then we've got you covered. This article looks at the top 10 highest CS:GO earners in terms of tournament prize money. Keep in mind this excludes their salaries or contracts with organizations, as most of that information is unavailable.

Top 10 highest CS:GO earners

The top 10 list of CS:GO players in terms of tournament earnings might be very familiar for you, if you follow Danish team Astralis. Check out the list of top 10 CS:GO earners below as of 4 January 2021. Their earnings are in Dollars, and we've also added the rough amount in Rand as per the current conversion rate.

dupreeh

Real name: Peter Rasmussen

Age: 27

Team: Astralis

Earnings: $1,856,322.74 (R28 million)

Xyp9x

Real name: Andreas Højsleth

Age: 25

Team: Astralis

Earnings: $1,832,621.90 (R27.6 million)

dev1ce

Real name: Nicolai Reedtz

Age: 25

Team: Astralis

Earnings: $1,820,823.21 (R27.3 million)

gla1ve

Real name: Lukas Rossander

Age: 25

Team: Astralis

Earnings: $1,685,684.08 (R25.1 million)

Magisk

Real name: Emil Reif

Age: 22

Team: Astralis

Earnings: $1,449,781.97 (R22 million)

Stewie2k

Real name: Jakey Yip

Age: 22

Team: Liquid

Earnings: $1,107,340.00 (R17 million)

TACO

Real name: Epitácio de Melo

Age: 25

Team: No current team

Earnings: $1,063,858.27 (R16.4 million)

FalleN

Real name: Gabriel Toledo

Age: 29

Team: No current team

Earnings: $1,059,938.92 (R16.3 million)

fer

Real name: Fernando Alvarenga

Age: 29

Team: No current team

Earnings: $1,054,038.92 (R16.2 million)

coldzera

Real name: Marcelo David

Age: 26

Team: FaZe

Earnings: $1,019,651.46 (R15.7 million)

The data was pulled from EsportsEarnings. Keep in mind that as more tournaments get played, this info should change. It will be interesting to see which player breaks the $2 million earned from tournaments first, and the smart money is probably one one of the current Astralis members.