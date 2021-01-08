GamersLIVE

Top 10 highest CS:GO earners as of January

08 January 2021 - 11:42 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

If you've been wondering just how much pro CS:GO players can make after seeing what Cloud9 paid for es3tag, then we've got you covered. This article looks at the top 10 highest CS:GO earners in terms of tournament prize money. Keep in mind this excludes their salaries or contracts with organizations, as most of that information is unavailable.

Top 10 highest CS:GO earners

The top 10 list of CS:GO players in terms of tournament earnings might be very familiar for you, if you follow Danish team Astralis. Check out the list of top 10 CS:GO earners below as of 4 January 2021. Their earnings are in Dollars, and we've also added the rough amount in Rand as per the current conversion rate.

dupreeh
  • Real name: Peter Rasmussen
  • Age: 27
  • Team: Astralis
  • Earnings: $1,856,322.74 (R28 million)
Xyp9x
  • Real name: Andreas Højsleth
  • Age: 25
  • Team: Astralis
  • Earnings: $1,832,621.90 (R27.6 million)
dev1ce
  • Real name: Nicolai Reedtz
  • Age: 25
  • Team: Astralis
  • Earnings: $1,820,823.21 (R27.3 million)
gla1ve
  • Real name: Lukas Rossander
  • Age: 25
  • Team: Astralis
  • Earnings: $1,685,684.08 (R25.1 million)
Magisk
  • Real name: Emil Reif
  • Age: 22
  • Team: Astralis
  • Earnings: $1,449,781.97 (R22 million)
Stewie2k
  • Real name: Jakey Yip
  • Age: 22
  • Team: Liquid
  • Earnings: $1,107,340.00 (R17 million)
TACO
  • Real name: Epitácio de Melo
  • Age: 25
  • Team: No current team
  • Earnings: $1,063,858.27 (R16.4 million)
FalleN
  • Real name: Gabriel Toledo
  • Age: 29
  • Team: No current team
  • Earnings: $1,059,938.92 (R16.3 million)
fer
  • Real name: Fernando Alvarenga
  • Age: 29
  • Team: No current team
  • Earnings: $1,054,038.92 (R16.2 million)
coldzera
  • Real name: Marcelo David
  • Age: 26
  • Team: FaZe
  • Earnings: $1,019,651.46 (R15.7 million)

The data was pulled from EsportsEarnings. Keep in mind that as more tournaments get played, this info should change. It will be interesting to see which player breaks the $2 million earned from tournaments first, and the smart money is probably one one of the current Astralis members.

