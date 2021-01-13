ACGL launches improved, sleek website for your South African esports needs

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) has been at it for well over five years, bringing countless tournaments to enjoy. This week, on 11 January 2021, ACGL unleashed arguably their biggest website update ever, with a sleek new look, features and a tonne of improvements.

ACGL's new website for SA esports

First and foremost, if you've never visited the ACGL website, you can do so by entering acgl.co.za into your browser. It is really as simple as that, and a world of esports possibilities and a great community will open up.

ACGL has made some amazing visual changes, as well as a number of quality-of-life improvements for users to enjoy. If you want to get the most out of your experience, you should definitely sign up, which is 100% free just in case you were wondering.

As per the ACGL news post on the site update, you can learn more about the new features and improvements below.

The New

"We have added a new ‘Embers’ reward system. You will be awarded Embers for a variety of activities on the site, including completing matches, Missions and more. The Embers will be used to enter giveaways, purchase special Avatar Kits and more.

These will only go fully live in the coming weeks, but you can see some of the Missions on the site already. Further details on this will be announced over the next few weeks.

A new list reflects the history of your team and individual matches and tournaments competed in under your profile.

A new guide and support page has been added to assist with some of your most frequently asked questions."

Ranks

"The games listed on your ACGL profile now show the progress to your next rank. We have also adjusted the Elo requirement for Gold to 1550 from the 1600 used in 2020. An updated Battle Royale Elo reward system is in beta right now to keep the ratios more in line with the other formats on the site.

The tournament participant’s list now lists the Elo of participant’s before a tournament starts to ensure players have a better idea of their seeding before a tournament starts. A number of season Elo ranking resets have been implemented due to season close and the upcoming new season. Titles unaffected by the Elo reset are Apex Legends, Fortnite and Cold War. Those who completed Grandmaster rank in a previous season will be rewarded with an Award on their profile."

Tournaments

"We have fixed a glitch that listed a team’s roster as ‘Unconfirmed’ if the roster was changed after completing check-in. The Waiting List system has been update for tournaments with entry limits. Players from the Waiting List that check-in will be awarded places in the bracket on a first-check-in-first served basis once check-in has closed and spots are left.

The Battle Royale tournament system has been improved. You may not notice it yourselves, but behind-the-scenes admin reporting and scoring will still have some benefits to you. If navigating our ruleset seemed a little laborious in the past, the addition of a ‘jump-to’ list will make navigation a little easier."

Teams

"We have added a new ‘Sub-Team’ option for team’s and organisations featuring multiple teams. Team captains can now create a secondary team for an existing one, allowing for a more centralised team page."

For those using the ACGL app, a new app is now available across all platforms, which you can download directly from the site. The old app will not be supported after March 2021, so you should download the old one and get the new one as soon as possible.

There's also a plethora of new cups on the ACGL website starting from Wednesday, 13 January 2021, and matchfinders restart this Friday.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server.