'Mango' joins South African CS:GO powerhouse ATK Arena

13 January 2021 - 10:58 By Wessel Minnie
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment.
Image: Supplied

Wiljahne "Mango" Smith is arguably one of the best young South African CS:GO players out there. At the age of 16, Mango has already made a big impact on the local scene playing for Energy Esports. Now, in the first big move of 2021 in the South African esports scene, Mango has joined ATK Arena.

Mango joins ATK Arena

This week, ATK Arena announced on Twitter that Mango will be joining their squad. Mango replaces Johnathan "Doru" Fox, and we will likely see Mango compete in the Predator Summer Slam tournament with ATK Arena's CS:GO squad later this month.

ATK Arena talks about the roster change

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the departure of Doru from the ATK CSGO team. We are however extremely excited to welcome Counter-Strike prodigy Mango in his place. Good luck to Doru in your future adventures! Mango, we cannot wait to start training with you."

Doru commented that he is leaving his CS:GO dream behind due to personal reasons, such as studying opportunities. He further explained how he enjoyed his time at ATK Arena, and how he was over the moon with joy when he heard Mango would possibly be replacing him.

ATK Arena is the dominating CS:GO force in South Africa right now, made evident by their performances in 2020, including wins at EGL One, Telkom VS Gaming Masters, and ESEA Season 35, to name but a few.

We can't wait to see what Wiljahne "Mango" Smith and how the team will grow with the young star on their side.

