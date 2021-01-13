The important gaming news you missed over the holidays

Poland’s Office of Competition and Consumer Protection (Urząd Ochrony Konkurencji i Konsumentów or UOKiK) has opened an enquiry into the, uh, wobbly launch of Cyberpunk 2077 and the studio’s subsequent (mis?)management of the situation, according to local news agency Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, with a prospective fine of up to 10 percent of the studio’s annual income.

“We will check how the manufacturer is working on the introduction of amendments or solution to difficulties preventing the game [to work] on different consoles, but also how it intends to act in relation to the persons who filed complaints and are dissatisfied with [their] purchase due to the inability to play games on owned equipment despite previous assurances [that it would],” the org explains, with the help of Google Translate services.

The studio is also the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the US filed by The Rosen Law Firm, GamesIndustry reports, “alleging executives lied to investors about the state of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 systems”.





