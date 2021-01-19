GamersLIVE

GTA 6 could feature much more random and intelligent NPC behavior

19 January 2021 - 10:48 By Darryn Bonthuys
Grand Theft Auto V is a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games.
Grand Theft Auto V is a 2013 action-adventure game developed by Rockstar North and published by Rockstar Games.
Image: Supplied

Grand Theft Auto 6 might not officially exist just yet, but it’s only a matter of time before Rockstar games lifts the lid on its incredibly lucrative franchise and gets the hype-ball rolling down the hill. Each GTA game has been a showcase of some pretty impressive technology over the years, and a new patent filed by the Take-Two Interactive, parent company of Rockstar, hints at improving the artificial intelligence within its games by a significant margin.

The patent that was spotted by reddit, is of a “system and method for virtual navigation in a gaming environment” and dates back to October 2020. According to the documents, “conventional systems only provide limited resources” for developers seeking to add active elements to their games, which boils down to every object in motion within a game. Think a pedestrian milling about on the street, a car taking a certain route or a plane flying over you.

Every single one of these elements runs on a specific script, and only a certain number of scripts can be active at any given time, all resulting in a uniform selection of behavior, speed, and responses. Rockstar wants to change these “deficient” systems and instead produce “a realistic virtual world that is not limited by hardware or software limitations.”

GTA 5 Trevor (1)

The patent that has  Rockstar North tech director David Hynd and AI lead Simon Parr listed as its creators, suggests at giving NPCs different personalities that alters their behavior and creates more random actions for it to take, which could be anything from an arrogant driver putting their foot on accelerator harder or a more impatient motorist may use the suburbs to cut around rush hour traffic. None of this new technology explicitly refers to GTA 6 mind you, but references to a “high-speed chase”, “ambient traffic” and so on likely refers to a game set in a more modern sandbox world.

 
 

It probably won’t be seen in Rockstar Table Tennis 2, a pipe dream for the ages.

GTA 6 won’t be here anytime soon. According to recent rumours, it’ll be returning to the sunny shores of Vice City and it’ll arrive in 2023. Rockstar doesn’t have anything to worry about though, as it can take as much time as it wants on the sequel thanks to GTA 5’s online multiplayer still being a wildly successful spin-off that brings in obscene amounts of cash every month.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top 10 highest CS:GO earners as of January

This article looks at the top 10 highest CS:GO earners in terms of tournament prize money. Keep in mind this excludes their salaries or contracts ...
News
1 week ago

Cyberpunk 2077’s current consumer catastrophe, explained

If you want to see just how bad Cyberpunk 2077 currently is on last-gen, take a look at Digital Foundry’s wrap-up, which calls the game an ...
News
3 weeks ago

REVIEW | Cyberpunk 2077 – Blade Gunner

You’re a merc (with motivations that depend on your origin) that takes on odd jobs that mostly need a little muscle. It’s the setup for a story ...
News
1 month ago

The Last of Us Part II cleaned up pretty well at The Game Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II walked away with a staggering seven wins from ten nominations, including the award for Game of the Year, Game Direction, ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Diary of a fallen idol News
  2. 'It's almost like being at war': Cyril Ramaphosa News
  3. Counterfeit goods worth R6m found in truck returning from Mozambique South Africa
  4. ATM hygiene safety: Banks ask for practicality on Dlamini-Zuma regulation South Africa
  5. Lesufi lays down the law as Curro moves to online learning South Africa

Latest Videos

India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
X