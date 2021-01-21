GamersLIVE

Everspace 2 alpha out now

21 January 2021 - 12:19 By Tarryn van der Byl
EVERSPACE™ 2 is a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot and classic RPG elements
Image: Supplied

Rockfish Games’ space-’em-up has launched on Steam Early Access and GOG Games in Development, featuring two “extensive” star systems and over 20 hours of gameplay.

Funded on Kickstarter in 2019, Everspace 2 is “a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot, classic RPG elements” and is in development for PC and consoles.

According to the game’s website and Steam Early Access announcement, players can expect quarterly content updates over the next 12-18 months, including:

  • More star systems, locations, enemies, activities etc. (8 star systems planned for v1.0)

  • More player ship subclasses and tiers (9 subclasses with 4 tiers each planned for v1.0)

  • More ship customization options

  • More player levels (max player level 30 planned for v1.0)

  • More items and resources incl. Legendary gear

  • More player perks (6 x 3 perk upgrade options planned for v1.0)

  • More companion characters incl. perks to upgrade (6 companions planned for v1.0)

  • More challenges

  • More main and side mission story content (30+ hours of story content planned for v1.0)

  • More situational commentary from Adam and Hive

  • More interesting jobs and factions

  • More alien creatures

  • Natural phenomena like lightning fields, black holes, solar storms, etc.

  • Fast Travel system

  • Different Outlaw factions with different tech

  • Better trading opportunities, price tracking, trade routes

  • Quest inventory

  • Codex

  • Game difficulty setting

  • Worthwhile endgame content and activities

  • Achievements

This article was brought to you by NAG

