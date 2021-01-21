Everspace 2 alpha out now
Rockfish Games’ space-’em-up has launched on Steam Early Access and GOG Games in Development, featuring two “extensive” star systems and over 20 hours of gameplay.
Funded on Kickstarter in 2019, Everspace 2 is “a fast-paced single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot, classic RPG elements” and is in development for PC and consoles.
EVERSPACE 2 is a fast-paced, single-player space shooter with deep exploration, tons of loot, and modern RPG elements. Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey as a former clone space pilot to become human after all.
“Experience a thrilling story set in a vivid, handcrafted open-world full of secrets and perils on your journey as a former clone space pilot to become human after all.”
According to the game’s website and Steam Early Access announcement, players can expect quarterly content updates over the next 12-18 months, including:
More star systems, locations, enemies, activities etc. (8 star systems planned for v1.0)
More player ship subclasses and tiers (9 subclasses with 4 tiers each planned for v1.0)
More ship customization options
More player levels (max player level 30 planned for v1.0)
More items and resources incl. Legendary gear
More player perks (6 x 3 perk upgrade options planned for v1.0)
More companion characters incl. perks to upgrade (6 companions planned for v1.0)
More challenges
More main and side mission story content (30+ hours of story content planned for v1.0)
More situational commentary from Adam and Hive
More interesting jobs and factions
More alien creatures
Natural phenomena like lightning fields, black holes, solar storms, etc.
Fast Travel system
Different Outlaw factions with different tech
Better trading opportunities, price tracking, trade routes
Quest inventory
Codex
Game difficulty setting
Worthwhile endgame content and activities
Achievements