Fortnite Season 5 Cash Cups schedule & prizes

25 January 2021 - 08:12 By Wessel Minnie
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017.
With Fortnite Season 5, there's a whole lot of great tournaments for players to compete in via the in-game competitive tab. We've already covered the Friday nights Bragging Rights tournaments, as well as the outline of the competitive season. Now, it is time to take a look at the Fortnite Season 5 Cash Cups.

Fortnite Season 5 Cash Cups details

Those who have reached Champion League in the Arena will be able to join the new Cash Cups for Fortnite Season 5. This is also a Trios tournament series, which will be held on Mondays. You need to have at least 6,000 hype to reach the Champion League.

South African generally compete in the Middle-East region, and if you have over 6,000 hype, you can grab your Trios squad and compete for some cold hard cash.

The schedule:
  • 25th January 2021
  • 8th February 2021
  • 22nd February 2021
  • 8th March 2021

The Fortnite Season 5 Cash Cups start at 15:00 SAST, so don't miss out.

The prize pool distribution for the ME region:
  • 1st place - $900
  • 2nd place - $750
  • 3rd place - $700
  • 4th to 5th place - $600

The winnings of each team will be divided equally to all three players in the Trios squad who makes it to the money.

To join, you simply need to log into Fortnite, head to the "Competitive" tab, and join with your team if you all meet the Hype requirements.

Good luck to all South Africans who plan to compete in these Cash Cups. If you don't meet the requirements, you can always join the Bragging Rights tournaments each Friday, or some Hype Cups to earn more Hype during the season.

 

