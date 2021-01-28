GamersLIVE

FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 South African team qualifiers open up

28 January 2021 - 13:09 By Wessel Minnie
FIFA 20 is a football simulation video game published by Electronic Arts as part of the FIFA series.
Image: Supplied

We've already seen some great news for FIFA players in South Africa, as two local players recently qualified for the FIFAe Club World Cup 2021 finals, becoming the first South Africans to achieve this great feat. Now, there's even more FIFA action for South African to look forward to.

Players will be able to fight for a spot in the national team for this year, and compete in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021. The qualifiers will be hosted by Mettlestate and GauFive.

National team qualifier details

First off, you can head on over to the dedicated Mettlestate page to enter. Registrations are open for both PlayStation and Xbox players. This South African Football Association eCup is presented by Gauteng SARC. Registrations close on 29 January 2021, so don't miss out.

The schedule in SAST is:
  • 29 January at 09:00 - Group Stage Start
  • 31 January at 23:59 - Group Stage End
  • 4 February at 09:00 - Playoffs Start
  • 5 February at 23:59 - Playoffs End
  • 13 February at 15:00 - Grand Finals

 

The group stage will take place in a Round Robin format. Then, we get to a double-elimination playoffs bracket. The national team qualifier features FIFA21, and is, of course, a 1v1 tournament.

Mettlestate explains:

"Qualifying finalists per platform will be invited to represent South Africa to compete against other FIFA rated nations in FIFAe Friendly Internationals for FIFA rankings points and informal competitions for the duration of 12 months. A major SAFA eCup trophy will be presented to the Grand Champion and the runner-up."

As always, you should keep up to date with the latest happenings for Mettlestate tournaments by following them on Twitter, and joining their Discord server.

This is a great opportunity for FIFA21 players in South Africa, and we wish everyone who enters the best of luck.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

