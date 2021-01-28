The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed to 2022

No reason was given as to why the game is being delayed but I doubt it would take one too long to figure out why that could be. *Cough* COVID-19 *Cough*. Excuse the pun, it was right there.

The same press released announced another interesting development, namely the involvement of Nacon who will now be co-publishing the game alongside Daedelic Entertainment. “The two companies decided to join forces to ensure that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles,” reads the press release.

By all accounts, Lord of the Rings: Gollum sounds like an interesting game. I’m all for stories that delve into Tolkien’s world from angles we’ve yet to see and which character could be better for that than Gollum. The game itself sounds like a fairly standard mix of “subtle tactical stealth”, climbing challenges, and exploring wide environments alongside more linear missions, assumedly when the story calls for it.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will now launch in 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and surprisingly, Nintendo Switch.