The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed to 2022

28 January 2021 - 12:59 By Brad Lang
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is an upcoming action-adventure game developed by Daedalic Entertainment and published by Nacon.
If you’re a massive fan of Lord of the Rings, the thought of Gollum getting his own game certainly ignited some kind of fire in your belly when it was first announced back in 2019. Developer Daedelic Entertainment has been rather cagey on the details of the whole project since then but did wet the whistle of many fans with a cinematic trailer for the game which dropped at the end of last year.

It’s been fairly hush-hush since then and perhaps it should have stayed that way. Announced in a press release last night, Lord of the Rings: Gollum’s release date has been pushed to 2022.

Playing as Smeagol/Gollum, you'll explore a new game and story by Daedalic Entertainment that starts in parallel with Frodo's, albeit on a different side of Middle-earth entirely.

No reason was given as to why the game is being delayed but I doubt it would take one too long to figure out why that could be. *Cough* COVID-19 *Cough*. Excuse the pun, it was right there.

The same press released announced another interesting development, namely the involvement of Nacon who will now be co-publishing the game alongside Daedelic Entertainment. “The two companies decided to join forces to ensure that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles,” reads the press release.

 
 
By all accounts, Lord of the Rings: Gollum sounds like an interesting game. I’m all for stories that delve into Tolkien’s world from angles we’ve yet to see and which character could be better for that than Gollum. The game itself sounds like a fairly standard mix of “subtle tactical stealth”, climbing challenges, and exploring wide environments alongside more linear missions, assumedly when the story calls for it.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum will now launch in 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and surprisingly, Nintendo Switch.

