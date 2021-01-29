South African CS:GO players to compete at DreamHack Open 2021 NA

We've been following the story of the ex-Cloud9 CS:GO players all the way. In December 2020, we reported Johnny “JT⁠” Theodosiou, Aran “⁠Sonic⁠” Groesbeek and South African coach Tiaan “⁠T.c⁠” Coertzen were picked up by esports organization Extra Salt, alongside their international teammates.

With the fifth player, Justin “⁠FaNg⁠” Coakley, recently signed to the roster, it is now time for their first tournament to test their mettle.

DreamHack Open 2021 North America

Extra Salt qualified for DreamHack Open 2021 North America by making their way through the Closed Qualifiers. On 27 January 2021, DreamHack Open North America will begin. The tournament will run until 31 January 2021.

There's a prize pool of $30,000 up for grabs. At the current Dollar to Rand exchange rate, that's roughly R450,000. There's also ESL Pro Tour points up for grabs, but the biggest thing for Extra Salt right now is to show they have what it takes.

The teams competing are:

Extra Salt

paiN Gaming

Triumph

Rebirth Esports

The Extra Salt roster is:

Johnny “⁠JT⁠” Theodosiou

Aran “⁠Sonic⁠” Groesbeek

Ian “⁠motm⁠” Hardy

Josh “⁠oSee⁠” Ohm

Justin “⁠FaNg⁠” Coakley

Tiaan “⁠T.c⁠” Coertzen (coach)

The tournament will be a double-elimination bracket. Matches are best-of-three, with the grand final being best-of-five. The team coming from the upper bracket gains a one-map advantage in the grand final.

Extra Salt is playing their first match against Rebirth Esports at 23:00 SAST. While it is a bit late, watching these players compete might just be worth it.

We are excited to see how Extra Salt does at DreamHack Open 2021 North America. You can watch all the action on the DreamHackCS Twitch.tv channel.