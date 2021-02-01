GamersLIVE

Ashwalkers is a different sort of post-apocalyptic survival sim

01 February 2021 - 10:27 By Tarryn van der Byl
Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey, previously known under the working title Cendres, is a narrative-driven survival game that picks up 200 years after a volcanic apocalypse.
Life is Strange co-founder Hervé Bonin’s new studio Nameless XIII has announced its debut game, a non-linear, narrative-based survival sim through a desolate wasteland in which the real problem to solve is you and your bad decisions.

Cendres: A Survival Journey becomes Ashwalkers: A Survival Journey

Ashwalkers introduces The Squad, a team of four protagonists including “the brave captain of the group Petra, the pragmatic fighter Sinh, the young optimistic scholar Kali and the cautious scout Nadir”. Each time you’re stuck in a difficult situation or at some intersection of opportunities, you must choose which one of these people you’re going to listen to – and deal with the consequences.

Because this is also a survival sim, though, you’ll have to scrounge for food, meds, and other equipment too. According to the game’s Steam page, there are 34 possible endings, and going on its uniquely bleak aesthetic, I’m guessing most of them are abrupt and tragic.

It’s out this year, and a demo is expected to launch in February.

