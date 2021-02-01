Ashwalkers is a different sort of post-apocalyptic survival sim

Ashwalkers introduces The Squad, a team of four protagonists including “the brave captain of the group Petra, the pragmatic fighter Sinh, the young optimistic scholar Kali and the cautious scout Nadir”. Each time you’re stuck in a difficult situation or at some intersection of opportunities, you must choose which one of these people you’re going to listen to – and deal with the consequences.

Because this is also a survival sim, though, you’ll have to scrounge for food, meds, and other equipment too. According to the game’s Steam page, there are 34 possible endings, and going on its uniquely bleak aesthetic, I’m guessing most of them are abrupt and tragic.

It’s out this year, and a demo is expected to launch in February.