South African Apex Legends Leagues for 2021 announced

South African tournament organizer Raving Mad Gamerz is hosting a local Apex Legends league for 2021, which teams can enter and compete in starting next month. Here's what you need to know about the Apex Legends Last Men Standing leagues.

Apex Legends Last Men Standing details

There are several different esports titles for the Raving Mad Gamerz' Last Men Standing leagues but we will start with the Apex Legends ones, as it features some cash prizes. First of all, entering the league will cost R200 per team. Technically, there are two Apex Legends Last Men Standing leagues, one for PC with Custom Lobbies, and one for all platforms in a Kill Race format.

These are 3v3 tournaments with 80% of the entry fees going into the prize pool. Registrations for both these leagues end on 10 February 2021, so you have more than enough time to get a team together. Matches for the leagues start the following week, on 17 February 2021, with an exact time yet to be confirmed. These leagues will run for five weeks.

Registration takes place via the Raving Mad Gamerz Discord channel. You can purchase an Online Entrance Ticket on the Raving Mad Gamerz site.

Follow the steps in Discord below:

Use the #register channel sign up – Follow the prompts

Use the #main-menu channel and select Team Menu – Bot will DM you

Follow Bot queries to create team – Have a 500 x 500px logo ready to go (under2mb – have this ready)

Add Player Names 1 by 1

Go Back to #main-menu channel – Select Tournament & League Menu

Bot will DM you – Select Manage tournament/league registration – Sign up for Tournament

Use ticket/order number

Existing teams sign-up – #main-menu –> Tournament & League Menu –> View current/upcoming leagues/ Register for a league

Don't forget to follow Raving Mad Gamerz on Twitter and Facebook, where the South African tournament organizer engages with their fans, revealing more information about upcoming leagues and tournaments.