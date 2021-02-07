Nintendo has sold 80 million Switch consoles, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on 39% of them

The Nintendo Switch has also officially overtaken the lifetime sales of the Nintendo 3DS console with 79.87 million units sold over 46 months. 66.34 million sales were of the base model, while the Switch Lite has so far sold 13.53 million units. As for the all-important games, it’s all good news as well! Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity sold 3.5 million units, and overall there was a 17% increase of sales year-on-year in Q3 with 75.85 million units of software being sold in total.

Digital sales also continued to increase, with Nintendo recording a jump by 58% in Q3 for both full-game and DLC sales. Digital currently makes up 32.1% of all Nintendo software sales. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has clocked 31.18 million sales and is now the best-selling Switch game of all time. In fact, it’s owned by 39% of Switch owners.

Pokemon is also doing rather well, and the latest entry in the series (Sword/Shield) is the first Pokemon game since Gold/Silver to break past the 20 million sales barrier. Nintendo headquarters is going to be popping some expensive champagne tonight, and that’s not even counting upcoming releases such as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Bravely Default 2, and a new Pokemon Snap.