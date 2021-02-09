GamersLIVE

EPS and NiBBLE Esports brings bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments

09 February 2021 - 17:21 By Wessel Minnie

South African tournament organizer, Elite Pro Series, has partnered up with NiBBLE Esports for bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments. The first one kicks off this week, starting with qualifiers for South African Fortnite players to join.

EPS and NiBBLE Esports Fortnite tournaments

The Elite Pro Series and NiBBLE Esports Fortnite tournaments will have prize pools of R1,250. This is a Trios tournament series, open to those on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

NiBBLE Esports announced on Twitter:

"We are hyped to announce that in partnership with Elite Pro Series, we will be running a new #FNZA series that'll run every fortnite (that's every two weeks). Drop in, test your skills, win some cash!"

You can register for the bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments from NiBBLE Esports and Elite Pro Series for free. Simply head on over to the Elite Pro Series website and enter Qualifier 1 or Qualifier 2. Be sure to bring two friends for this Trios tournament.

The qualifiers take place this Wednesday, 10 February 2021 at starting at 17:00 SAST.  A total of five games will be played in each qualifier, with the following point distribution:

  • Victory Royale: 25 Points
  • 2nd: 21 Points
  • 3rd: 19 Points
  • 4th – 17th: 1 Point Each
  • Each Elimination: 1 Point

Those who qualify for the main event will fight for their share of the R1,250 prize pool this coming Friday, 12 February 2021.

Elite Pro Series has been a great tournament organizer for Fortnite players in South Africa, and it is great to see the partnership with local organization Nibble Esports. If you like, you can follow EPS on Twitter for updates on tournaments, join their Discord server or simply check out their website. While you are at it, check out NiBBLE Esports' website, follow them on Twitter and join their Discord server.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

