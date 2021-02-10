GamersLIVE

Hackers steal Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 source codes - CD Projekt Red says they won't negotiate

10 February 2021 - 09:36 By Darryn Bonthuys
Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt.
Cyberpunk 2077 is a 2020 action role-playing video game developed and published by CD Projekt.
Image: Supplied

Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyber attack, confirming in a statement that an unidentified actor had managed to penetrate its digital vault and make off with the source code for some of its games. Adding salt to the wound, the hacker is also holding the Witcher 3, Gwent, and Cyberpunk 2077 source code to ransom, claiming that the code and sensitive documents will be sent to gaming journalists so that CDPR’s inner workings can be revealed. To emphasise just how serious they are, the hackers signed off with “”Your have been EPICALLY pwned ! !”.

CDPR’s response? No negotiations, no surrender. “Yesterday , we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised, CDPR tweeted in a statement.

"The hacker’s note threatens to release source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 (including an unreleased version), and Gwent, as well as release company documents “relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, and more. We will not give into the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of compromised data.

 
 

We have already approached the relevant authorities, including law enforcement and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, as well as IT forensic specialists, and we will closely cooperate with them in order to fully investigate the incident."

The good news is that CDPR doesn’t believe that any personal data from players was captured in the attack, but it has reached out to former employees and asked them to reset their security features just to be safe. This isn’t the first time that hackers have targeted gaming companies specifically, as last year saw Capcom hit in an attack that saw over a terabyte of sensitive data compromised.

CDPR has also had a bit of a tough time as of late in the aftermath of the Cyberpunk 2077 release which was…less than good. Still, that flub of a launch isn’t as embarrassing as anyone who uses the phrase “epically pwned” in 2021.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

YOUJ MAY ALSO LIKE:

Cyberpunk 2077’s team thought that the game was launching two years too early

According to the Bloomberg investigation that spoke with multiple CD Projekt Red employees, mismanagement, not enough staff, and a rush to push the ...
News
3 weeks ago

Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review

This isn’t a review. Obviously. I mean, it’s up in the title and not super ambiguous – this is my “Cyberpunk 2077 not-a-review”. I’ve clocked just ...
News
1 month ago

Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

The dystopian future has already arrived, even if nobody realised it, and now we’re blank-faced consumer drones to the megacorps and vaccine ...
News
2 months ago

Cyberpunk 2077 removes mod that allows players to have sexy fun-times with Keanu Reeves

Sex doesn’t just sell in the future, it grabs your eyeballs and pries them open with a dildo crowbar as your brain is bombarded by all manner of ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Vaal Dam officially full at 5pm Monday — and it's not over yet South Africa
  2. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  3. ‘Disappointment’ as experts confirm Covid vaccine that arrived in SA not ... South Africa
  4. Hundreds of Northern Cape families evacuated amid row over wall defences News
  5. 'Please don’t steal the water & tell us it never rained' - 7 reactions to the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X