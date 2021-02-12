Esports
GauFive eGames FIFA 21 tournament enters into knockout stage
12 February 2021 - 17:24
The GauFive eGames, a FIFA 21 competition which saw some amateurs go head-to-head against professional gamers, has now entered into the next round of knockout stages.
The tournament which kicked off on Saturday, 6 February had over 300 players who played in the group stages which have now been completed. A total of 32 players on Playstation and 16 on Xbox will now play in a do-or-die games from the 12-15 February 2021. Only 8 players (4 players per platform) will then proceed to play in the semi-finals and final on 20 February 2021. The winners of the competition will walk away with their share of a pool prize of R20,000.
For updates regarding the competition, follow @GauFive on Twitter.
List of qualifying players as follows:
PLAYSTATION
GROUP 1
- BOBO
- ENZO
- KEANE
- ISHTHINGZ
GROUP 2
- PIRATESREE
- AASHIK24
- TLOU
- HA_RAT
GROUP 3
- AQILSAMPATH
- ATOMIC_RIDZ
- BRITSFIFA
- TIDOBT
GROUP 4
- MOBIZILLA
- PIRATES_ZUHAYR
- AKOO
- VUYILE_K
GROUP 5
- THEBEASTBIANCHI
- MASOOM14
- FANI_DOWAN29
- SARACENPILGRIM
GROUP 6
- DAVE_BEAM
- UBAID
- CRAZYXV
- MYTHOXIC
GROUP 7
- DSGALPHA
- BRAVADOWASS
- SIZEABLEMUFFIN
- SADJDNHO_7
GROUP 8
- ATHI_BHIRA
- ZAAKIR
- SEAN_MHURA
- MAGIC
XBOX
GROUP 1
- DARTHMAYHEM
- IRSHAAD1510
- DOX
- BLACKOP6421
GROUP 2
- MIKEYCUN14
- DEEVAK2309
- RAMSEYSRVG
- MDUPSYCH96
GROUP 3
- APTAIN99AF
- DSGRIYAD
- SYNCUE
- CGEORGE97
GROUP 4
- AASIMLAMARA2004
- SACOLOURED
- YUNG_KXY
- KAYLANYT