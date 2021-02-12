GamersLIVE

Esports

GauFive eGames FIFA 21 tournament enters into knockout stage

12 February 2021 - 17:24 By NAGBot 3000
GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports
Image: Supplied

The GauFive eGames, a FIFA 21 competition which saw some amateurs go head-to-head against professional gamers, has now entered into the next round of knockout stages.

The tournament which kicked off on Saturday, 6 February had over 300 players who played in the group stages which have now been completed.  A total of 32 players on Playstation and 16 on Xbox will now play in a do-or-die games from the 12-15 February 2021.  Only 8 players (4 players per platform)  will then proceed to play in the semi-finals and final on 20 February 2021. The winners of the competition will walk away with their share of a pool prize of R20,000.

For updates regarding the competition, follow @GauFive on Twitter.

List of qualifying players as follows:

PLAYSTATION

GROUP 1
  • BOBO
  • ENZO
  • KEANE
  • ISHTHINGZ
GROUP 2
  • PIRATESREE
  • AASHIK24
  • TLOU
  • HA_RAT
GROUP 3
  • AQILSAMPATH
  • ATOMIC_RIDZ
  • BRITSFIFA
  • TIDOBT
GROUP 4
  • MOBIZILLA
  • PIRATES_ZUHAYR
  • AKOO
  • VUYILE_K
GROUP 5
  • THEBEASTBIANCHI
  • MASOOM14
  • FANI_DOWAN29
  • SARACENPILGRIM
GROUP 6
  • DAVE_BEAM
  • UBAID
  • CRAZYXV
  • MYTHOXIC
GROUP 7
  • DSGALPHA
  • BRAVADOWASS
  • SIZEABLEMUFFIN
  • SADJDNHO_7
GROUP 8
  • ATHI_BHIRA
  • ZAAKIR
  • SEAN_MHURA
  • MAGIC

XBOX

GROUP 1
  • DARTHMAYHEM
  • IRSHAAD1510
  • DOX
  • BLACKOP6421
GROUP 2
  • MIKEYCUN14
  • DEEVAK2309
  • RAMSEYSRVG
  • MDUPSYCH96
GROUP 3
  • APTAIN99AF
  • DSGRIYAD
  • SYNCUE
  • CGEORGE97
GROUP 4
  • AASIMLAMARA2004
  • SACOLOURED
  • YUNG_KXY
  • KAYLANYT

 

This article was brought to you by NAG

EPS and NiBBLE Esports brings bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments

South African tournament organizer, Elite Pro Series, has partnered up with NiBBLE Esports for bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments. The first one kicks ...
News
3 days ago

Telkom VS Gaming reveals esports plans for 2021

This year, the tournament organizer continues to evolve the Masters series. It is also hosting the fourth season of the High School Esports League. ...
News
4 days ago

FIFAe Nations Cup 2021 South African team qualifiers open up

Players will be able to fight for a spot in the national team for this year, and compete in the FIFAe Nations Cup 2021. The qualifiers will be hosted ...
News
2 weeks ago

Hackers steal Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 source codes - CD Projekt Red says they won't negotiate

Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyber attack, confirming in a statement that an unidentified actor had ...
News
2 days ago

