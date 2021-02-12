GauFive eGames FIFA 21 tournament enters into knockout stage

The GauFive eGames, a FIFA 21 competition which saw some amateurs go head-to-head against professional gamers, has now entered into the next round of knockout stages.

The tournament which kicked off on Saturday, 6 February had over 300 players who played in the group stages which have now been completed. A total of 32 players on Playstation and 16 on Xbox will now play in a do-or-die games from the 12-15 February 2021. Only 8 players (4 players per platform) will then proceed to play in the semi-finals and final on 20 February 2021. The winners of the competition will walk away with their share of a pool prize of R20,000.

For updates regarding the competition, follow @GauFive on Twitter.

List of qualifying players as follows:

PLAYSTATION

GROUP 1 BOBO

ENZO

KEANE

ISHTHINGZ GROUP 2 PIRATESREE

AASHIK24

TLOU

HA_RAT

GROUP 3 AQILSAMPATH

ATOMIC_RIDZ

BRITSFIFA

TIDOBT GROUP 4 MOBIZILLA

PIRATES_ZUHAYR

AKOO

VUYILE_K

GROUP 5 THEBEASTBIANCHI

MASOOM14

FANI_DOWAN29

SARACENPILGRIM GROUP 6 DAVE_BEAM

UBAID

CRAZYXV

MYTHOXIC

GROUP 7 DSGALPHA

BRAVADOWASS

SIZEABLEMUFFIN

SADJDNHO_7 GROUP 8 ATHI_BHIRA

ZAAKIR

SEAN_MHURA

MAGIC

XBOX

GROUP 1 DARTHMAYHEM

IRSHAAD1510

DOX

BLACKOP6421 GROUP 2 MIKEYCUN14

DEEVAK2309

RAMSEYSRVG

MDUPSYCH96