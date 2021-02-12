GamersLIVE

Indie survival game Valheim sells 1 million copies in just a week

12 February 2021 - 17:22 By Brad Lang
A brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players, set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by viking culture
Personally, I’m a little tired of the Viking theme. Just like Greek mythology in the mid-to-late 2000s, Vikings are seemingly in everything these days and I’ll admit that I’m just bored of them. Yet that doesn’t mean the rest of the world hasn’t lost its shine for horned helmets and animal skins!

Valheim, a survival game set in the land of those Norse invaders, has rocketed up the Steam charts this week as it sold more than 1 million copies after launching into early access just a week ago on 2 February. Considering this is developer Iron Gate’s first game, that’s pretty impressive.

Just this week Valheim hit a concurrent Steam player count of 160,000 users while also clawing its way to the peaks of Twitch’s most viewed category. It’s currently sitting at the number 11 spot in Most Viewed but wait for all those Americans to wake up and we should see that surge much higher in the evening. At the time of writing over 43,000 people are watching Valheim on Twitch which isn’t too shabby at all.

 
 
While this is all cause for celebration for Iron Gate and publisher Coffee Stain, that doesn’t mean the devs are kicking their feet up and resting next to the campfire for the night. In a Steam post announcing the sales numbers, Iron Gates says “Our inboxes are filled to the brims with fantastic feedback and suggestions and we are overjoyed to see how engaged our community is in Valheim’s development. We are currently hard at work addressing issues some of our players have reported to maximize the game experience for more Vikings!” Praise Odin indeed.

