Monarch Apex Legends Celebrity Cup taking place this Saturday

South African tournament organizer Monarch is coming out strong with two back-to-back tournament announcements. First up, we have the Apex Legends Celebrity Cup, which takes place the coming Saturday, 13 February 2021.

Monarch Apex Legends Celebrity Cup details

A total of 20 teams will compete in the Monarch Apex Legends Celebrity Cup. Two of these teams feature the celebrities, Das Kapital and Rob Forbes who you might have heard on 5FM. Team Kapital and Team Forbes will pair up with "some of South Africa's top players to prove that they are the Apex predators."

At the time of writing, we don't know exactly which top players will be part of Team Kapital and Team Forbes. The Monarch Apex Legends Celebrity Cup is only open to South African teams, with a minimum ping requirement of 100ms. You can register on the cup's Toornament page. While registration is free, there's a prize pool of R2,500 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R1,000

2nd place - R750

3rd place - R500

4th place - R250

The Monarch Apex Legends Celebrity Cup begins on 13 February 2021 with the first match kicking off at 13:00 SAST. If you can't grab one of the spots in this Trios tournament for Apex Legends PC players, but you are in the mood to watch some local esports action, there's some good news.

The tournament will be broadcasted on twitch.tv/monarchza featuring casting from Cyndalive and ThendoPlays. This is a one-match FFA affair, so it should be very exciting to watch! Don't forget to follow Monarch on Twitter if you are a fan of South African esports.