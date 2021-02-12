Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

The Red Bull Campus Clutch global esports tournament was announced a few weeks ago. This was great news for local Valorant players, as there are qualifiers followed by a national final for South African university students. Now you can mark your calendars, as the Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates have been announced.

Red Bull Campus Clutch SA: Qualifier dates

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the National Final in April 2021. The winner of the final will emerge as the National Champions. Further, the National Champions will go on to the World Finals with a first-place prize of €20,000. At the current Euro to Rand exchange rate, that's R367,000.

University students can now register for the Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifiers by heading to the event page for more details. The schedule is for the qualifier dates can be viewed below.

20 to 21 March 2021 - Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier Cape Town

27 to 28 March 2021 - Red Bull Campus Clutch Qualifier Durban

3 April 2021 - Red Bull Campus Clutch SA Open Qualifier (open to all university students outside Western Cape, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng)

10 to 11 April 2021 - Red Bull Campus Clutch Johannesburg Qualifier

Qualifying events will take place in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg. Then, there's also an Open Qualifier which will be an online event. This online event is open to all university students outside of Gauteng, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Western Cape.

In a Press Release, the owner of DNMK Esports and a local, competitive Valorant player, Julia "bish" Robson talked about the tournament.

Julia "bish" Robson explains:

"Valorant is an extremely popular game, and in South Africa it is no different. We have seen some amazing skills from our region, but it is time for the ultimate showdown and Red Bull Campus Clutch is the perfect tournament for this! Personally, I am really looking forward to the hidden talents that arise from this. I hope to see many new aliases in the lobbies showing us that it is their time to shine."

This is an exciting opportunity for South African Valorant players. The national final taking place in Johannesburg at the end of April 2021. At the time of writing, no exact date has not been announced. Good luck to all teams entering the Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifiers.