Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals: How to watch & schedule

12 February 2021 - 17:35 By Wessel Minnie
Umzansi Esports League Summer 2020 is an online South African tournament organized by NODWIN Gaming
African players have been competing in the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season, with titles including CS:GO, Tekken 7, PUBG: Mobile and FIFA 21. If you are a fan of any of these esports titles, and love to watch local action take place, then NODWIN Gaming Africa has you covered this weekend.

How to watch Umzansi Summer Season Finals

Earlier this month, NODWIN Gaming Africa announced the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals would be delayed until this weekend (12 to 14 February 2021) due to loadshedding.

Players and teams in four esports titles will battle it out for their share of the combined prize pool of $30,000. This will surely deliver some exciting esports action for CS:GO, PUBG: Mobile, Tekken 7 and FIFA 21 fans.

Three days of action will see the semifinals completed on Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be the grand finals of the season.

Take a look at the schedule below:

Day 1 schedule (12 February 2021)
  • FIFA 21: Unfaizd vs Deevak - 16.30
  • PUBG Mobile: 16 Teams - 17:15
  • Tekken 7: Callym Beukes vs SlyRSI - 20:15
  • CSGO: ATK vs DNMK  - 21:00
Day 2 schedule (13 February 2021)
  • FIFA 21: Unfaizd vs Deevak - 16:30
  • PUBG Mobile: 16 Teams - 17:15
  • Tekken 7: Callym Beukes vs SlyRSI - 20:15
  • CSGO: ATK vs DNMK - 21:00
Day 3 schedule (14 February 2021)
  • FIFA 21: TBD vs TBD - 16:30
  • PUBG Mobile: 16 Teams - 17:15
  • Tekken 7: TBD vs TBD - 20:15
  • CSGO: TBD vs TBD - 21:00

All times are in SAST. The league will be brought to you live by GINX Esports TV and DSTV Channel 127. If you want to watch it online, you can catch all the action on the NODWIN Gaming Africa YouTube channel. Alternatively, check out the NODWIN Gaming Africa Twitch.tv channel and Facebook page.

Hopefully, loadshedding will not put a damper on proceedings this weekend. There's always a fear loadshedding will return, especially since we had Stage 3 loadshedding during the week.

If everything goes to plan however, you will be able to watch great local esports action thanks to the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals and all the broadcasting options available.

