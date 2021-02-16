Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 announced

On Friday 12 February history was made, when Mercedes-Benz South Africa and local esports powerhouse ATK Arena announced a partnership. This three-year partnership is the first of its kind in South Africa.

According to the press release, Mercedes-Benz South Africa is the first motorsport partnership with an esports team in the country, entering as a sponsor for ATK Arena's Sim Racing and League of Legends teams. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz South Africa will stand as the official sponsor for ATK Arena's venue in Cape Town.

With this partnership also comes some very exciting news for sim racing players in South Africa, with the announcement of the Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021.

Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 details

The Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 will see top sim racers in South Africa compete for the title of the country's best sim racer. The winner will represent South Africa in the FIA Motorsport Games which is scheduled to take place in October 2021.

The Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series will invite drivers to race in a series of GT3 cars guided by a Mercedes-Benz GT4 pace vehicle. Registrations for the Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 open on 15 February 2021. You can register by heading to the dedicated ProSeries.co.za website.

A description of the tournament series:

"Welcome to the Mercedes-Benz Pro Series 2021, South Africa’s Premier Sim Racing Championship. Fielding the top drivers in South Africa, the competition has never been closer. Can Zaahir Essa retain his crown? Can Basheer Jadwat and Jordan Sherrat take the top step at the end of the season? Or will we see new talent looking to make a name in South African Sim Racing?"

The series will feature new and improved rulesets and adopt more real-life regulations to bring the field of racers closer together. With a harsher stance on misbehaving drivers encouraging a cleaner competition. There's also an improved race-day schedule, with the Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 featuring a single day of competition on a weekend.

The series schedule is:

7 March - Qualifying Division - Laguna Seca

21 March - Round 1 - Imola

11 April - Round 2 - Spa

16 May - Round 3 - Oulton Park

30 May - Round 4 - Misano

20 June - Round 5 - Donington

11 July - Round 6 - Kyalami

31 July to 1 August - Showdown - ATK Arena

At the time of writing, exact times have not been revealed. For more upcoming information as the Mercedes-Benz ATK Pro Series 2021 nears its first event, check out the Pro Series ZA Twitter account, and join their Discord server.