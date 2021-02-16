GamersLIVE

Esports

PUBG Mobile Duos tournament with R2,000 prize pool from ACGL

16 February 2021 - 16:10 By Wessel Minnie
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer battle royale game developed and published by PUBG Corporation
Image: Supplied

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) brings local PUBG Mobile fans a great new tournament to look forward to starting this week with the qualifiers. Here's what you need to know.

PUBG Mobile Duos tournament details

South Africans can now grab their Duos partner and register for the upcoming qualifiers. The PUBG Mobile Duos tournament from ACGL is, as always, completely free to enter.

The PUBG Mobile Duos tournament will feature three qualifiers leading to a grand final. Two qualifiers will run in February, and one in March, followed by the finals. You can head to the tournament's landing page on ACGL to register for free.

The PUBG Mobile Duos schedule

The top 16 teams from each qualifier will make their way into the tournament finals. There's a prize pool of R2,000 to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R1,000
  • 2nd place - R500
  • 3rd place - R300
  • 4th place - R200

PUBG Mobile esports fans shouldn't miss out on this great new tournament. Good luck to everyone who enters. This is, of course, a Battle Royale tournament, and you do need a partner to enter. ACGL does offer a Free Agent listing system if you are searching for a partner to compete with.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on TwitterFacebook, as well as join their Discord server.

This article was brought to you by Esports Central

Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the ...
News
4 days ago

Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals: How to watch & schedule

African players have been competing in the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season, with titles including CS:GO, Tekken 7, PUBG: Mobile and FIFA 21.
News
4 days ago

EPS and NiBBLE Esports brings bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments

South African tournament organizer, Elite Pro Series, has partnered up with NiBBLE Esports for bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments. The first one kicks ...
News
1 week ago

Hackers steal Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 source codes - CD Projekt Red says they won't negotiate

Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyber attack, confirming in a statement that an unidentified actor had ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. De Ruyter vs Tshitangano: Row illuminates tensions at the top of Eskom News
  2. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  3. 20 land borders will reopen on Monday, says Motsoaledi South Africa
  4. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  5. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X