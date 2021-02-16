PUBG Mobile Duos tournament with R2,000 prize pool from ACGL

African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) brings local PUBG Mobile fans a great new tournament to look forward to starting this week with the qualifiers. Here's what you need to know.

PUBG Mobile Duos tournament details

South Africans can now grab their Duos partner and register for the upcoming qualifiers. The PUBG Mobile Duos tournament from ACGL is, as always, completely free to enter.

The PUBG Mobile Duos tournament will feature three qualifiers leading to a grand final. Two qualifiers will run in February, and one in March, followed by the finals. You can head to the tournament's landing page on ACGL to register for free.

The PUBG Mobile Duos schedule

18 February at 19:00 - Qualifier 1

25 February at 19:00 - Qualifier 2

4 March at 19:00 - Qualifier 3

11 March at 19:00 - Finals

The top 16 teams from each qualifier will make their way into the tournament finals. There's a prize pool of R2,000 to fight for.

Prize pool distribution:

1st place - R1,000

2nd place - R500

3rd place - R300

4th place - R200

PUBG Mobile esports fans shouldn't miss out on this great new tournament. Good luck to everyone who enters. This is, of course, a Battle Royale tournament, and you do need a partner to enter. ACGL does offer a Free Agent listing system if you are searching for a partner to compete with.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server.