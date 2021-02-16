R5,000 eFootball PES2021 tournament by ACGL

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) is hosting an eFootball PES2021 tournament, with a great prize pool up for grabs. This is the second of ACGL's PES2021 Season Update tournaments, and players definitely shouldn't miss out.

eFootball PES2021 Season 2 details

The eFootball PES2021 Season 2 tournament will feature a total of four qualifiers, followed by a Grand Finals. Registration for the qualifiers is open right now. As always at ACGL, registration is free.

First up, you can head onto the PES landing page on ACGL to learn more. Then, you can head on over to the four qualifiers to register. Two qualifiers take place in February, and two in March, followed by the Grand Finals in late March 2021.

The tournament schedule:

21 February at 14:00 - Qualifier 1

28 February at 14:00 - Qualifier 2

7 March at 14:00 - Qualifier 3

14 March at 14:00 - Qualifier 4

21 March - Grand Finals

The top two players from each qualifier will make their way into the Grand Finals, where they will fight for their share of the R5,000 prize pool. All times are in SAST.

This is a 1v1 tournament open to players on PlayStation. The qualifiers will run in a single-elimination bracket format. Good luck to everyone participating in ACGL's PES2021 Season Update Season 2 tournament.

As always, if you are interested in local esports action, you should follow ACGL on Twitter, Facebook, as well as join their Discord server.