More than 100 games are reportedly coming to Stadia in 2021

“These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends”, reads the blog post. Yes, I’m sure all five Google Stadia users are very excited to chatter amongst themselves about… Street Power Football. Truly the kind of game that gets the ol’ heart pounding with excitement, right?

As mentioned above, Stadia isn’t exactly doing all that hot right now as it just recently confirmed that it was killing its internal game development studio. “We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools,” Google’s head of Stadia operations Phil Harrison wrote in a blog post.

We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.

With all these deals going through to bring games over to the platform, one has to imagine Stadia isn’t backing down without a fight but really, who’s going to the effort of streaming FIFA 2021 when it’s right there on GamePass?