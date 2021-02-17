GamersLIVE

More than 100 games are reportedly coming to Stadia in 2021

17 February 2021 - 15:15 By Brad Lang
Stadia is Google's gaming platform that lets you instantly play video games on compatible screens you already own.
Stadia is Google's gaming platform that lets you instantly play video games on compatible screens you already own.
Image: Supplied

Just a few weeks after closing down its internal development team, Google Stadia wants to remind everyone that yes, it is actually bringing games to the platform in 2021. Not a staggering amount of games and very few of them are likely to be original or exclusives but over in a community blog post, Google confirmed that over 100 games are arriving this year.

The small selection of games listed in that post include titles like FIFA 2021, Judgement, Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition, and something called “It came from space and ate our brains” with more titles likely being revealed as the year goes on.

“These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends”, reads the blog post. Yes, I’m sure all five Google Stadia users are very excited to chatter amongst themselves about… Street Power Football. Truly the kind of game that gets the ol’ heart pounding with excitement, right?

As mentioned above, Stadia isn’t exactly doing all that hot right now as it just recently confirmed that it was killing its internal game development studio. “We see an important opportunity to work with partners seeking a gaming solution all built on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools,” Google’s head of Stadia operations Phil Harrison wrote in a blog post.

 
 

We believe this is the best path to building Stadia into a long-term, sustainable business that helps grow the industry.

With all these deals going through to bring games over to the platform, one has to imagine Stadia isn’t backing down without a fight but really, who’s going to the effort of streaming FIFA 2021 when it’s right there on GamePass?

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

PSA: The Steam Game Festival features lots of free demos

From now until 21 February, the Steam Game Festival is celebrating indie games with livestreams, interactive developer discussions, and access to ...
News
1 week ago

Nintendo has sold 80 million Switch consoles, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on 39% of them

Switch hardware and software sales were massively up last year, with the Switch selling 11.57 million units, a 7% growth over the same period last ...
News
1 week ago

Indie survival game Valheim sells 1 million copies in just a week

Valheim, a survival game set in the land of those Norse invaders, has rocketed up the Steam charts this week as it sold more than 1 million copies ...
News
5 days ago

Hackers steal Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 source codes - CD Projekt Red says they won't negotiate

Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by a cyber attack, confirming in a statement that an unidentified actor had ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  2. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  3. Limiting the lunchbox: teachers set rules on what kids can and can't eat at ... News
  4. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  5. Zuma supporters feast, chant and dance in Nkandla as family watches South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X