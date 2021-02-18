Sim Car Racing
Motorsport South Africa announces WRC 9 FIA Rally Star racing tournament
Motorsport South Africa along with FIA Rally Star offers you the chance to turn your online skills into a career as a professional rally driver by inviting you to take part in a series of 12 unique #RallyAtHome challenges using your own rig with WRC 9.
The global winner of every one of the #RallyAtHome challenges will win an automatic entry into the applicable continental final, and the chance to win one of the biggest prizes ever offered in motorsport. The winners of the continental finals will move on to a real-life training season in 2022 which will include participation in six European rallies and could extend to participation in the Junior World Rally Championship in 2023 and 2024, and ultimately for the winner of the 2024 Junior WRC – a fully funded WRC2 drive in the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship. How cool is that?
If you want to use your skills to make your dreams come true and #BeTheNextOne you need to make sure that you have your own copy of WRC9 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC, download the FIA Rally Star DLC via the Playstation Network, Microsoft Store or Epic Games Store and head on over to www.fiarallystar.com, register to obtain your unique FIA Rally Star passport and then enter #RALLYATHOME Challenge 1 which runs from 27 February to 4 March.
You will have a week in which you can participate in up to 100 test runs to hone your rally skills and put in 5 timed runs to set the fastest time and earn your seat in an FIA CrossCar at the continental final.
Not quite ready for this one? Sit it out and get ready for the next eleven #RALLYATHOME challenges which follow at roughly two-week intervals.
Want to participate and don’t have your own rig? MSA will be arranging several digital challenges where you will have the opportunity to register and play on one of our rigs as well as Slalom Challenges where we will put you in a car and test your skills in a short speed and handling test. Register on www.fiarallystar.com, get your passport and check in regularly for the dates and venues of MSA’s digital and slalom challenges and you could earn your place in the South African national final, at which participants will be selected to represent South Africa at the Continental Final.
So, stop dreaming, and get driving!
