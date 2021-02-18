GamersLIVE

Sim Car Racing

Motorsport South Africa announces WRC 9 FIA Rally Star racing tournament

18 February 2021 - 11:35 By NAGBot 3000
Sim (simulated) racing is the collective term for computer software that attempts to accurately simulate auto racing, complete with real-world variables such as fuel usage, damage, tire wear and grip, and suspension settings.
Sim (simulated) racing is the collective term for computer software that attempts to accurately simulate auto racing, complete with real-world variables such as fuel usage, damage, tire wear and grip, and suspension settings.
Image: Supplied

Motorsport South Africa along with FIA Rally Star offers you the chance to turn your online skills into a career as a professional rally driver by inviting you to take part in a series of 12 unique #RallyAtHome challenges using your own rig with WRC 9.

The global winner of every one of the #RallyAtHome challenges will win an automatic entry into the applicable continental final, and the chance to win one of the biggest prizes ever offered in motorsport. The winners of the continental finals will move on to a real-life training season in 2022 which will include participation in six European rallies and could extend to participation in the Junior World Rally Championship in 2023 and 2024, and ultimately for the winner of the 2024 Junior WRC – a fully funded WRC2 drive in the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship. How cool is that?

register to obtain your unique FIA Rally Star passport and then enter #RALLYATHOME Challenge 1 which runs from 27 February to 4 March.
register to obtain your unique FIA Rally Star passport and then enter #RALLYATHOME Challenge 1 which runs from 27 February to 4 March.
Image: Supplied

If you want to use your skills to make your dreams come true and #BeTheNextOne you need to make sure that you have your own copy of WRC9 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S or PC, download the FIA Rally Star DLC via the Playstation Network, Microsoft Store or Epic Games Store and head on over to www.fiarallystar.com, register to obtain your unique FIA Rally Star passport and then enter #RALLYATHOME Challenge 1 which runs from 27 February to 4 March.

Motorsport South Africa along with FIA Rally Star offers you the chance to turn your online skills into a career as a professional rally driver by inviting you to take part in a series of 12 unique #RallyAtHome challenges using your own rig with WRC 9.
Motorsport South Africa along with FIA Rally Star offers you the chance to turn your online skills into a career as a professional rally driver by inviting you to take part in a series of 12 unique #RallyAtHome challenges using your own rig with WRC 9.
Image: Supplied

You will have a week in which you can participate in up to 100 test runs to hone your rally skills and put in 5 timed runs to set the fastest time and earn your seat in an FIA CrossCar at the continental final.

Not quite ready for this one? Sit it out and get ready for the next eleven #RALLYATHOME challenges which follow at roughly two-week intervals.

get your passport and check in regularly for the dates and venues of MSA’s digital and slalom challenges and you could earn your place in the South African national final
get your passport and check in regularly for the dates and venues of MSA’s digital and slalom challenges and you could earn your place in the South African national final
Image: Supplied

Want to participate and don’t have your own rig? MSA will be arranging several digital challenges where you will have the opportunity to register and play on one of our rigs as well as Slalom Challenges where we will put you in a car and test your skills in a short speed and handling test. Register on www.fiarallystar.com, get your passport and check in regularly for the dates and venues of MSA’s digital and slalom challenges and you could earn your place in the South African national final, at which participants will be selected to represent South Africa at the Continental Final.

So, stop dreaming, and get driving!

The contents of this release reflect the views of MSA and the FIA accepts no liability for any use that may be made of the information contained in this release.

This article was brought to you by NAG

Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals: How to watch & schedule

African players have been competing in the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season, with titles including CS:GO, Tekken 7, PUBG: Mobile and FIFA 21.
News
5 days ago

Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the ...
News
5 days ago

Telkom VS Gaming reveals esports plans for 2021

This year, the tournament organizer continues to evolve the Masters series. It is also hosting the fourth season of the High School Esports League. ...
News
1 week ago

EPS and NiBBLE Esports brings bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments

South African tournament organizer, Elite Pro Series, has partnered up with NiBBLE Esports for bi-weekly Fortnite tournaments. The first one kicks ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. 2,000 Eskom employees gone in a year, but 6,000 more must go to reach 'right ... South Africa
  4. ‘She’ll remain the mother of our boys’ - Malusi Gigaba explains silence on ... South Africa
  5. Bongo told me to 'name a price' to halt Eskom inquiry, witness says during ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
X