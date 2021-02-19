GauFive eGames FIFA 21 semi-finalists announced

With eight players remaining, the GauFive eGames FIFA 21 competition is now going into the finals this weekend.

From over 300 contestants at the start of the competition, four players each on PS4 and Xbox One must go head-to-head on Saturday for the title of grand champion, a share of the R20,000 cash prize, and this custom GauFive eGames trophy. The event will be livestreamed on GauFive’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The finals kick off at 10:00, but preceding the event from 08:00, local TV and sports broadcasting celeb Kamza Mbatha is hosting a webinar about esports in South Africa. You can watch that on the data-free platform Veedo.