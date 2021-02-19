GamersLIVE

GauFive eGames FIFA 21 semi-finalists announced

19 February 2021 - 17:46 By NAGBot 3000
Eight players remaining, the GauFive eGames FIFA 21 competition is now going into the finals this weekend.
Eight players remaining, the GauFive eGames FIFA 21 competition is now going into the finals this weekend.
Image: Supplied

With eight players remaining, the GauFive eGames FIFA 21 competition is now going into the finals this weekend.

From over 300 contestants at the start of the competition, four players each on PS4 and Xbox One must go head-to-head on Saturday for the title of grand champion, a share of the R20,000 cash prize, and this custom GauFive eGames trophy. The event will be livestreamed on GauFive’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The finals kick off at 10:00, but preceding the event from 08:00, local TV and sports broadcasting celeb Kamza Mbatha is hosting a webinar about esports in South Africa. You can watch that on the data-free platform Veedo.

The finals kick off at 10:00, but preceding the event from 08:00, local TV and sports broadcasting celeb Kamza Mbatha is hosting a webinar about esports in South Africa. You can watch that on the data-free platform Veedo.
The finals kick off at 10:00, but preceding the event from 08:00, local TV and sports broadcasting celeb Kamza Mbatha is hosting a webinar about esports in South Africa. You can watch that on the data-free platform Veedo.
Image: Supplied
From over 300 contestants at the start of the competition, four players each on PS4 and Xbox One must go head-to-head on Saturday for the title of grand champion.
From over 300 contestants at the start of the competition, four players each on PS4 and Xbox One must go head-to-head on Saturday for the title of grand champion.
Image: Supplied

The eight semi-finalists are:

PLAYSTATION
  • TheBeastBiachi
  • Zaakir
  • Masoom14
  • Ubaid
XBOX
  • KaylanYT
  • Deevak2309
  • Aasimlamara2004
  • Yung_Kxy

Follow GauFive on Twitter and Facebook for updates about this and upcoming events.

This article was brought to you by NAG

Motorsport South Africa announces WRC 9 FIA Rally Star racing tournament

Motorsport South Africa along with FIA Rally Star offers you the chance to turn your online skills into a career as a professional rally driver by ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng government wants to 'create opportunities' for South African esports

GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports.
News
3 days ago

Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the ...
News
1 week ago

Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals: How to watch & schedule

African players have been competing in the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season, with titles including CS:GO, Tekken 7, PUBG: Mobile and FIFA 21.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule arrives at court: 'Why should I speak to president about the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X