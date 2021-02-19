Microsoft’s new Xbox headset is super sexy

Promising no less than “the future of gaming audio”, Microsoft has debuted its hot new must-have accessory for Xbox and mobile devices, and Windows 10 PCs.

This is the company’s first official wireless headset since, I dunno, the Xbox 360? So that’s fun. According to the announcement on Xbox Wire, the Xbox Wireless Headset goes up to four hours on a 30-minute charge, and up to 15 hours on a three-hour charge. You can also customise its audio features through the Xbox Accessories app on your console or PC, including equalising, bass boost, and even an auto-mute option so your friends don’t have to listen to your gross breathing.