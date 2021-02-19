GamersLIVE

Monarch CS:GO Showdown: A mixed teams tournament with R11,000 on the line

19 February 2021

South African tournament organizer Monarch already impressed this month with the Apex Legends Celebrity Cup. This week there's another interesting tournament starting up for South African esports fans to enjoy. It is called the Monarch CS:GO Showdown - a mixed teams tournament with a great prize pool.

Monarch CS:GO Showdown details

Each CS:GO team entering should have a minimum of two female players. Registration for the Monarch CS:GO showdown is open, and completely free of charge.

Monarch explains:

"Each team is required to field at least two female players in their lineup. We hope this will create exciting opportunities for local organisations that have both a male and female roster to create new mixed teams. Players that are not signed with an organisation may band together to form mixed teams. All-female rosters are also welcome to enter."

All you need to do to register is head on over to the tournament's FACEIT page. Registrations are open until 18 February at 12:00 SAST, so don't miss out. There's also a prize pool of R11,000 up for grabs.

Prize pool distribution:
  • 1st place - R5,000
  • 2nd place - R3,000
  • 3rd place - R2,000
  • 4th place - R1,000

There are 16 slots available in the Monarch CS:GO Showdown. Teams will be placed in four groups of four. In the group stage, three best-of-one matches will be played. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the single-elimination bracket, which will be broadcasted on Monarch's Twitch channel.

The schedule:
  • 18 February at 19:00 SAST - Round 1 group matches
  • 23 February at 19:00 SAST - Round 2 group matches
  • 25 February at 13:00 SAST - Round 3 group matches
  • 27 February (time TBA) - Single-elimination bracket

The teams who make it through to the finals will be invited to the single-elimination FACEIT event. Don’t forget to follow Monarch on Twitter to follow all the latest updates from the tournament organizer.

