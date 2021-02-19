Watch the rise, fall, and rise of a videogame giant in Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story

When it comes to video games, the most iconic brand in the industry is easily Nintendo. Unless you’re far too young to remember the classic early days and you think that video gaming starting with the PlayStation that is. For the rest of us, for as long as video games have been a thing it’s likely that the name Nintendo and its famous plumber Mario have been a constant in our lives.

Nintendo hasn’t always been successful though, as the company has had many ups and downs on its journey. How exactly did the company ever get involved in the business in the first place and what has been its recipe for longevity in a business that has seen rivals rise and fall over the decades?

A new documentary series called Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story is looking to answer those important questions, detailing the journey that turned the company into a household name. Here’s the first trailer for it: