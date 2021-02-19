GamersLIVE

Watch the rise, fall, and rise of a videogame giant in Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story

19 February 2021 - 18:02 By Craig Risi
Nintendo Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company headquartered in Kyoto.
Nintendo Co., Ltd. is a Japanese multinational consumer electronics and video game company headquartered in Kyoto.
Image: Supplied

When it comes to video games, the most iconic brand in the industry is easily Nintendo. Unless you’re far too young to remember the classic early days and you think that video gaming starting with the PlayStation that is. For the rest of us, for as long as video games have been a thing it’s likely that the name Nintendo and its famous plumber Mario have been a constant in our lives.

Nintendo hasn’t always been successful though, as the company has had many ups and downs on its journey. How exactly did the company ever get involved in the business in the first place and what has been its recipe for longevity in a business that has seen rivals rise and fall over the decades?

A new documentary series called Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story is looking to answer those important questions, detailing the journey that turned the company into a household name. Here’s the first trailer for it:

Written and directed by Jeremy Snead, executive produced by Sean Astin and featuring interviews from Wil Wheaton and Alison Haislip to Ron Judy (Co-Founder Nintendo of America), Nolan Bushnell (Co-Founder Atari), and Tom Kalinske (Former CEO Sega Of America), the docuseries covers the origins and journey of Nintendo from the 1800s until today. Playing With Power:

This certainly looks like a must-watch series for not just Nintendo fans, but arguably all video game fans who are interested in past, present, and future of the industry. It certainly looks likes it’s going to be both a nostalgic and insightful journey into many of Nintendo’s beloved consoles and characters, and perhaps also inspire some people to get into the business as well.

Playing with Power is written and directed by Jeremy Snead, who has also previously worked on projects like Unlocked: The World of Games. Sean Astin provides narration for the series which is set to release on Crackle March 1.  

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

Nintendo has sold 80 million Switch consoles, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on 39% of them

Switch hardware and software sales were massively up last year, with the Switch selling 11.57 million units, a 7% growth over the same period last ...
News
1 week ago

More than 100 games are reportedly coming to Stadia in 2021

Google Stadia wants to remind everyone that yes, it is actually bringing games to the platform in 2021.
News
2 days ago

Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the ...
News
1 week ago

Umzansi Esports League Summer Season Finals: How to watch & schedule

African players have been competing in the Umzansi Esports League Summer Season, with titles including CS:GO, Tekken 7, PUBG: Mobile and FIFA 21.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership news
  2. Duduzile Zuma stands firm: ‘We are not afraid of cowards, the gate is open’ South Africa
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. 'Mayday' at 27,000ft but 117 passengers on Mango flight to Durban emerge ... South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule arrives at court: 'Why should I speak to president about the ... South Africa

Latest Videos

20-year prison sentence for Tshegofatso Pule's convicted killer
"I will stand by him till the end of my life": Magashule supporters travel from ...
X