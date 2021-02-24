GamersLIVE

Esports

And the GauFive eGames FIFA 21 champions are…

24 February 2021 - 07:32 By NAGBot 3000
GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports.
GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports.
Image: Supplied

Kaylan “KaylanYT” Moodley and Julio “TheBeastBianchi” Bianchi took home the top prizes in the tournament’s Xbox and PlayStation divisions this weekend.

From over 300 contenders at the start of the competition to eight finalists on Saturday, GauFive’s first ever eGames event ended on Saturday with an exhilarating final between KaylanYT and TheBeastBianchi and Bravado Gaming’s Deevak2309 and Masoom14. Each of the two winners was presented with a custom GauFive eGames trophy and R10,000 cash.

The next GauFive eGames event will be announced next month. You can follow GauFive on Twitter and Facebook for more info.

This article was brought to you by NAG

More than 100 games are reportedly coming to Stadia in 2021

Google Stadia wants to remind everyone that yes, it is actually bringing games to the platform in 2021.
News
6 days ago

Gauteng government wants to 'create opportunities' for South African esports

GauFive is an online gaming platform that seeks to create interest among the youth by introducing them to the world of esports.
News
1 week ago

R5,000 eFootball PES2021 tournament by ACGL

South African tournament organizer African Cyber Gaming League (ACGL) is hosting an eFootball PES2021 tournament, with a great prize pool up for ...
News
1 week ago

Red Bull Campus Clutch South African qualifier dates announced

South African university teams will compete in the local regional qualifiers which will take place in March and April. This will be followed by the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former domestic worker seeks rights under millionaire lover’s will News
  2. MATRIC | Check your 2020 exam results now South Africa
  3. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News
  4. Zuma wants corruption trial 'struck off' as he again takes aim at the state South Africa
  5. Hey, SA, leave those kids alone: tough year could see 2020’s matric marks suffer News

Latest Videos

PPE & empowerment: pilot uses skill & passion to motivate young women in ...
Father of Tshegofatso Pule's unborn child appears in court on murder charges
X