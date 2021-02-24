And the GauFive eGames FIFA 21 champions are…

Kaylan “KaylanYT” Moodley and Julio “TheBeastBianchi” Bianchi took home the top prizes in the tournament’s Xbox and PlayStation divisions this weekend.

From over 300 contenders at the start of the competition to eight finalists on Saturday, GauFive’s first ever eGames event ended on Saturday with an exhilarating final between KaylanYT and TheBeastBianchi and Bravado Gaming’s Deevak2309 and Masoom14. Each of the two winners was presented with a custom GauFive eGames trophy and R10,000 cash.

The next GauFive eGames event will be announced next month. You can follow GauFive on Twitter and Facebook for more info.