NODWIN Gaming Africa talent search phase 1 ending soon

While esports matches between great teams are always fun to watch, it is arguably the casters and talent in a tournament that really take it to the next level. A good caster can hype up the audience, provide invaluable knowledge, and shine a light on important aspects of an esports match.

If you've ever thought you might have what it takes to become an esports caster, then you should get your entry in for the NODWIN Gaming Africa talent search competition.

NODWIN Gaming Africa talent search

Entries for the NODWIN Gaming Africa talent search phase 1 come to a close on 28 February 2021. 10 entrants will make it through to phase 2. At the end of phase 2, three talented individuals will get their foot into the door, with the following prizes:

1st place prize - Talent contract for 1 year

2nd & 3rd place prize - Talent contract for 1 season

To enter the first phase of the competition, you need to upload a short video of yourself to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Use the hashtag #AfricaTalentSearch and tag @NODWINGamingAfrica when you post the video. Videos must be under 1 minute long.

The video must include:

Your name, which country you are from and any languages you can speak

What games you love to play and which games you would like to cast (and why)

How you got into esports and where you see yourself in the industry in the future

You can film this short video in any way you want, as long as NODWIN Gaming Africa can hear and see you clearly. You can also earn some bonus points if you can "demonstrate any languages that you can speak".

Good luck to everyone who decides to enter into phase 1, which closes on 28 February 2021. Those who make it to phase 2 will be contacted by NODWIN Gaming Africa. These 10 people will have to cast a video provided by NODWIN Gaming Africa, with exact details such as the closing date yet to be announced.