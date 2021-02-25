GamersLIVE

PlayStation VR 2 Confirmed, won’t be out in 2021

25 February 2021 - 09:19 By Darryn Bonthuys
The PlayStation VR is a virtual reality headset developed by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which was released in October 2016.
Image: Supplied

It’s official! Sony’s next generation of console gaming will also be joined by the new generation of virtual reality. In a blog post published today, Sony revealed a handful of new details on PlayStation VR 2, which is coming to PS5 and will “connect to PS5 with a single cord to simplify setup and improve ease-of-use, while enabling a high-fidelity visual experience.”

While work on the successor to PSVR hasn’t exactly been a secretive project thanks to patents leaking last year, this is the first time that the PlayStation manufacturer has acknowledged the existence of this sequel hardware. This version will offer better resolution, field of view, tracking, input, and allow for more high-fidelity visuals.

 
 

Sony says that developers apparently have already started on “creating new worlds” for VR, and while this hardware will still be wired, it’ll come with a brand new VR controller that has several DualSense features. Sony also said that PSVR 2 won’t be out in 2021, so anyone looking for some virtually real next-gen gaming is going to be in for a bit of a wait on that system.

This article was brought to you by Critical Hit

